Northern Cape woman's body found in a shallow grave, boyfriend arrested

Riaan Grobler
(Gallo Images)
(Gallo Images)

The Roodepan police in the Northern Cape are investigating a murder case after the body of a 31-year-old woman was found in a shallow grave in Roodepan Block A, Ivory Park.

The woman was reported missing on 7 June.

They killed her in front of her children - father of pregnant woman murdered on KZN farm

According to police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tau Tawana, intensified police investigations and searches led to the discovery of a decomposed body buried in a shallow grave just behind a shack.

"A 39-year-old man, who it is believed was the deceased's boyfriend, was arrested [on Thursday] morning. He is expected to appear before the Kimberley Magistrate's Court soon facing a charge of murder."

Northern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Risimati Peter Shivuri condemned the alleged act of gender-based violence "in the strongest terms".

