8m ago

add bookmark

Not all bodies in Phoenix mortuary linked to unrest – Health MEC

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane says the Phoenix mortuary is one of the busiest in the province because it is the biggest.
  • She says there are 57 unidentified bodies there.
  • She has urged people to go to the mortuary if they have missing family members.

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane says the number of bodies at the Phoenix mortuary is not be directly linked to the unrest in parts of the province last week.

While she didn't say outright that the facility was full, she said it had more than 300 bodies before the unrest.

"As of last week, we had 350 bodies that were already there that had nothing to do with Phoenix. People did die in Phoenix and it is a point that we cannot run away from."

She said it was for authorities to fully investigate the manner in which people were killed.

"We leave that particular element to the SAPS and security cluster to identify and indicate how many people passed on in relation to the unrest and those who were targeted."

Simelane was speaking at People's Park at the Moses Mabhida Stadium where Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi was conducting an inspection.

Phoenix mortuary, the biggest in the province  

She said the Phoenix mortuary was one of the biggest and was often full because it had a capacity of 500 shelves. She said it also had state-of-the-art equipment.

"It means that over the last period of 12 months, even bodies in other facilities not identified by families and SAPS, still come back to us, and [those] waiting for DNA results are kept at the facility purely because of the nature and size of the facility."

READ | Survivors speak of violence and pain, leaders call for peace and justice for victims

Simelane said there were 57 unidentified bodies at the facility.

"We are calling on those with missing family members to come to the mortuary to see if it is one of them."

She added: "A medico-legal mortuary is not able to indicate where you were stabbed or shot. The post mortem only indicates what is the cause of the death. So, with the 57 I am talking about, once a post mortem is done, it can only indicate what caused your death, not where your death was."

She said most of the bodies at the facility would come from the northern part of the province.

There has been racial tension in Phoenix, Bhambayi, Zwelisha and Amaoti after residents erected community roadblocks, preventing many black residents from passing through Phoenix.

A peace committee, comprising the leadership of all four communities, was formed by Police Minister Bheki Cele to quell rising tensions.

The Human Rights Commission also hosted a dialogue in the community on Friday to attempt to foster peace and understand the nature of the attacks.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nomagugu simelanekwazulu-natallootingservice delivery
Lottery
2 win the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think was to blame for the opening lap crash at the Silverstone Grand Prix?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Lewis Hamilton
61% - 2918 votes
Max Verstappen
6% - 281 votes
Neither, it was a racing incident
33% - 1555 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.73
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.28
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.35
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,803.31
-0.2%
Silver
25.28
-0.6%
Palladium
2,737.00
+0.5%
Platinum
1,079.50
-1.4%
Brent Crude
73.79
+2.2%
Top 40
62,084
+1.3%
All Share
68,197
+1.2%
Resource 10
67,287
+2.1%
Industrial 25
89,380
+0.6%
Financial 15
12,873
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
'Underdog' Chad le Clos to be the best version of himself in Tokyo: 'I'm going to...

2h ago

'Underdog' Chad le Clos to be the best version of himself in Tokyo: 'I'm going to be fearless'
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony under way, Le Clos, Mbande to fly SA flag high

9h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony under way, Le Clos, Mbande to fly SA flag high
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony starts under Covid cloud

2h ago

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony starts under Covid cloud
No pressure on Team SA's Tokyo Olympic heroes, says sports minister Mthethwa

8h ago

No pressure on Team SA's Tokyo Olympic heroes, says sports minister Mthethwa
New era of Olympic champions eye Tokyo glory

22 Jul

New era of Olympic champions eye Tokyo glory
Chad le Clos 'honoured' to fly SA flag in Tokyo: 'It's like another gold medal'

22 Jul

Chad le Clos 'honoured' to fly SA flag in Tokyo: 'It's like another gold medal'
South Africa's Olympic football coach slams Covid 'stigmatisation'

22 Jul

South Africa's Olympic football coach slams Covid 'stigmatisation'
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Tatjana Schoenmaker

22 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Tatjana Schoenmaker
SA suffer narrow defeat to hosts Japan in Olympic football opener

22 Jul

SA suffer narrow defeat to hosts Japan in Olympic football opener
Djokovic admits thinking calendar Golden Slam was almost impossible

22 Jul

Djokovic admits thinking calendar Golden Slam was almost impossible
Chad le Clos, Phumelela Mbande to carry SA flag at Olympics opening ceremony

22 Jul

Chad le Clos, Phumelela Mbande to carry SA flag at Olympics opening ceremony
Tokyo Tour Diaries: Sport24 lands in Japan for Covid-hit Games ... eventually

22 Jul

Tokyo Tour Diaries: Sport24 lands in Japan for Covid-hit Games ... eventually
Olympics VP defiant after 'mansplaining' backlash

22 Jul

Olympics VP defiant after 'mansplaining' backlash
Golden Slam-chasing Djokovic, Osaka top Olympic tennis bill

22 Jul

Golden Slam-chasing Djokovic, Osaka top Olympic tennis bill
Tatjana Schoenmaker eyes Olympic breaststroke double for Team SA: 'Every swim will...

22 Jul

Tatjana Schoenmaker eyes Olympic breaststroke double for Team SA: 'Every swim will count'
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony director fired over old Holocaust skit

22 Jul

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony director fired over old Holocaust skit
No fans, fewer athletes: Tokyo Olympics set for unusual opening ceremony

22 Jul

No fans, fewer athletes: Tokyo Olympics set for unusual opening ceremony
Tatjana Schoenmaker enjoying every Tokyo moment: 'I want to give and do my best'

21 Jul

Tatjana Schoenmaker enjoying every Tokyo moment: 'I want to give and do my best'
Blitzboks upbeat as Olympic Games kick off in Tokyo

21 Jul

Blitzboks upbeat as Olympic Games kick off in Tokyo
Coronavirus forces 4 athletes out of Tokyo Olympics

21 Jul

Coronavirus forces 4 athletes out of Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo