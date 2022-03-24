7m ago

add bookmark

'Not here to make friends' - Mashaba mulls legal action over Malema encouraging illegal immigration

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba vowed to address Julius Malema's immigration comments.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba vowed to address Julius Malema's immigration comments.
Rosetta Msimango, City Press
  • ActionSA is considering legal action after the National Assembly acquitted EFF leader Julius Malema on his remarks encouraging illegal immigration.
  • Herman Mashaba says he would not stop raising concerns over the EFF's conduct should it have a bearing on the country's citizens. 
  • ActionSA's senate meeting on Friday will decide whether the party challenges the National Assembly's findings at the High Court. 

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has confirmed to News24 that his party was considering taking legal action against EFF leader Julius Malema over his comments encouraging illegal immigration. 

"ActionSA is not here to make friends with anyone other than the people of South Africa. So despite our professional relationship with the EFF, if what their members do negatively affect the citizens of our country, we will address it without hesitation," said Mashaba on Thursday.

The decision to consider legal recourse by ActionSA comes after the National Assembly's acting registrar of members' interests, communicated to it on Thursday that Malema had been acquitted of his remarks encouraging illegal immigration. 

In its response, the National Assembly said Malema's utterances were "open to a different interpretation and for this reason, the committee found that the member did not breach the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members' Interests".

ActionSA laid a complaint last year with the Speaker of the National Assembly after Malema made remarks in a televised press conference held on 14 January 2021. In the press conference, he encouraged citizens from neighbouring countries to "find creative ways" of entering South Africa. 

Mashaba said ActionSA's senate had "all expressed shock" over the verdict. 



As such, Mashaba said he would be raising the matter during ActionSA's senate meeting on Friday and it was likely that the party would approach the high court and challenge the acquittal. 

"Members of Parliament (MPs) swear when taking their oath of office to serve the country, to uphold our laws, and to protect our Constitution. They are not at liberty to take the public trust placed in them and use it to promote anarchy and lawlessness. We gave the National Assembly the video evidence and are shocked at how they came to this outcome," said Mashaba. 

READ | ActionSA, EFF square off over immigration

He reiterated that ActionSA had a working relationship with the EFF, but that did not prohibit his party from confronting concerns they had with the red berets. 

Mashaba insisted that there was no friendship between ActionSA and the EFF.

He said:

Friendship for me, is something that people develop when you do the right things. ActionSA is not here to make friends with anyone other than the people of South Africa, we represent the people of South Africa, so if there is any political party that we believe we differ with, we will openly express this.

He added that he did not believe that his stance on Malema's sentiments would affect the working relationship in municipalities where the EFF's support had been pivotal. 

"We have absolutely no problem. There are no cracks nor weakness; we have never had a formal relationship with the EFF, but have managed to work well together and believe this will be the case going forward. Where we as ActionSA also make mistakes, we expect those with a working relationship with us, either the DA or the EFF, to call us out and hold us accountable," said Mashaba. 



Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effactionsaherman mashabajulius malemapoliticsimmigration
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What would you like to see happen to Covid-19 regulations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All regulations lifted
66% - 4279 votes
All regulations lifted, but masks should stay
29% - 1858 votes
Tougher regulations
6% - 377 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.70
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.40
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.15
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.02
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Gold
1,952.51
+0.4%
Silver
25.26
+0.6%
Palladium
2,536.00
+0.5%
Platinum
1,028.89
+0.4%
Brent Crude
121.60
+5.0%
Top 40
68,313
+0.1%
All Share
74,939
+0.1%
Resource 10
83,569
+0.4%
Industrial 25
80,861
-0.1%
Financial 15
17,121
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22077.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo