19m ago

add bookmark

'Not in 300 years!': Mashaba claims he rebuffed coalition talks with ANC bigwig

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says he dismissed advances from the ANC regarding coalition talks.
  • Throughout his campaign, Mashaba insisted that ActionSA would never work with the ANC. 
  • The party plans to run a 48-hour poll to ask its supporters who it should partner with. 

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba claims he rebuffed coalition talk advances from a top six ANC official, insisting his party would never work with the ANC.

Mashaba said on Tuesday, while at the National Results Centre in Tshwane, that he had been approached by an ANC top six official on possible coalition talks.

He added that he dismissed the informal approach as his party would never work with the ANC.

This was the same message he had been preaching for months while on the campaign trail.

"The only party that approached me informally is the ANC yesterday, and I asked them to wait for my call. It was one of the top six ... and I was not prepared to entertain that discussion.

"I just said to them 'you are asking something that is completely impossible'. I said 'wait for my call' and I can tell you that call will not come in 300 years," Mashaba said on Wednesday.

READ | Action SA willing to partner with DA for coalition govts, says Mashaba

Action SA's leadership senate met on Tuesday night to outline conditions for possible coalition talks.

The party's coalition team would include Makhosi Khoza, Vytjie Mentor, John Moodey and Abel Tau.

No other party had approached Action SA, Mashaba stressed.

The party would run a 48-hour poll to allow its supporters to state which coalition partners it should engaged with.

Along with the party's priority on social justice, Action SA's coalition condition included investigating allegations of corruption that had taken place in the past five years.

Stay updated with News24's latest coverage, opinion and analysis of Elections 2021. Check out results from the previous municipal elections.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancactionsaherman mashabapoliticselections 2021
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
85% - 1818 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
15% - 323 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.40
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.97
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.83
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,767.93
-1.2%
Silver
23.12
-1.8%
Palladium
1,984.73
-1.2%
Platinum
1,025.40
-1.6%
Brent Crude
84.72
+0.0%
Top 40
61,522
+0.7%
All Share
68,168
+0.8%
Resource 10
63,681
+0.9%
Industrial 25
88,778
+0.8%
Financial 15
14,131
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo