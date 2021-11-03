'Not in 300 years!': Mashaba claims he rebuffed coalition talks with ANC bigwig

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says he dismissed advances from the ANC regarding coalition talks.

Throughout his campaign, Mashaba insisted that ActionSA would never work with the ANC.

The party plans to run a 48-hour poll to ask its supporters who it should partner with.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba claims he rebuffed coalition talk advances from a top six ANC official, insisting his party would never work with the ANC.



Mashaba said on Tuesday, while at the National Results Centre in Tshwane, that he had been approached by an ANC top six official on possible coalition talks.

He added that he dismissed the informal approach as his party would never work with the ANC.

This was the same message he had been preaching for months while on the campaign trail.

"The only party that approached me informally is the ANC yesterday, and I asked them to wait for my call. It was one of the top six ... and I was not prepared to entertain that discussion.

"I just said to them 'you are asking something that is completely impossible'. I said 'wait for my call' and I can tell you that call will not come in 300 years," Mashaba said on Wednesday.

READ | Action SA willing to partner with DA for coalition govts, says Mashaba

Action SA's leadership senate met on Tuesday night to outline conditions for possible coalition talks.

The party's coalition team would include Makhosi Khoza, Vytjie Mentor, John Moodey and Abel Tau.

No other party had approached Action SA, Mashaba stressed.

The party would run a 48-hour poll to allow its supporters to state which coalition partners it should engaged with.

Along with the party's priority on social justice, Action SA's coalition condition included investigating allegations of corruption that had taken place in the past five years.