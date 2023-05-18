1h ago

Share

Not paid maintenance? Watch out! NPA sets sights on deadbeat dads

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi.
National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi.
PHOTO: GCIS
  • The NPA launched its maintenance awareness webinar, which was presented by specialist advocates.
  • Shamila Batohi said public awareness and education initiatives were critical in informing people of their rights.
  • The initiative was part of the implementation of the national strategic plan on gender-based violence and femicide.

Maintenance absconders, beware – the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has launched a concerted effort to encourage parents to go after deadbeat dads who fail to do right by their children.

The living conditions of children, who are not being maintained, often lead to them resorting to crime, said National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi.

And this was one of the main drivers to improve the country's maintenance system, she said on Thursday, when the NPA launched its maintenance awareness webinar, presented by specialist advocates from across the country, covering everything from the process of applying for an order to who is liable for the payments.

The NPA has a duty to offer an effective service to those who seek maintenance, Batohi said.

"We should be alive to the fact that these persons are already vulnerable and we can't further exacerbate this issue when we don't attend to these issues with speed. It is important to simplify the processes of applying and receiving maintenance," she insisted.

The NPA's sexual offences and community affairs unit has made submissions to the South African Law Reform Commission to have the maintenance system strengthened and capacitated, Batohi said.

She added that maintenance payment systems by the justice department needed to be improved.

Public awareness and education initiatives, such as webinars, were critical in informing people of their rights in its efforts to improve the speed and accessibility of its maintenance service, Batohi said.

The socio-economic reality in South Africa necessitates that we look a lot more strongly, a lot more carefully, and in a very focused way at the issue of child maintenance, where a lot of work has been happening.

The initiative, she said, was part of the implementation of the national strategic plan on gender-based violence and femicide, which focused on economic power while also addressing women's "social position".

Eliminating the "impact of economic drivers" of this scourge is through strengthened child maintenance and related support systems to address the economic vulnerability of women, Batohi said.

During the session, seasoned prosecutors explained the process of obtaining a maintenance order, including what to do if you don't know where the absconding parent is.

ALSO READ | Johannesburg dad fails to block ex-wife from moving kids to the UK

Maintenance investigators are based at all district courts and have the sole responsibility to trace those responsible for their offspring's upkeep, said advocate Maria Phalane.

Armed with any relevant information the applicant has at their disposal, whether a cellphone number, last-known address or even his/her social media account, investigators will make every effort to find the person, she said.

Mkhuseli Jokani, the deputy director of public prosecutions at the NPA's national sexual offences and community affairs unit, said it was "high time" for such an initiative.

"For quite a long time, child maintenance seemed to be right at the periphery of the criminal justice system."

The next webinar takes place in August.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
national prosecuting authorityshamila batohicrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA government take a hard line on the consumption of Prime Hydration in schools?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, let’s avoid becoming a nanny state
49% - 1442 votes
Yes, the pupils are getting out of hand
51% - 1482 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
LISTEN | Literacy rates at all-time low, Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Literacy rates at all-time low, Eskom's power stations could cost you more
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.41
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
24.11
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.93
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.84
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Platinum
1,061.81
+0.2%
Palladium
1,465.33
-0.6%
Gold
1,959.92
-1.1%
Silver
23.52
-1.0%
Brent Crude
76.96
+2.7%
Top 40
72,306
-1.2%
All Share
77,475
-1.2%
Resource 10
68,521
-1.4%
Industrial 25
107,775
-1.4%
Financial 15
14,671
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

12 May

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo