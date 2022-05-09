'Nothing but malice': Cope denies Mbeki, Mboweni and Godongwana were behind party's formation

Cope national spokesperson Dennis Bloem has dismissed allegations that senior ANC members were at the heart of his party’s formation in 2009.

Bloem said former president Thabo Mbeki and others had no hand in Cope's formation.

JJ Tabane, who worked as Cope’s communications director and later a political advisor, had claimed that senior ANC leaders had a hand in Cope’s formation.

The Congress of the People (Cope) has denied claims that senior ANC leaders were behind the party’s formation.

Speaking to News24 on Monday morning, Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem said:

We want to put the record straight that the allegations reported in the media that former president Thabo Mbeki was a member or advisor of Cope are nothing else but malice.

He added that they "want to put it categorically clear that former president Mbeki was never a member or an advisor of Cope and that those allegations are far from the truth".



Bloem, however, added that it was not a secret that Mbeki's late mother, Epainette Nomaka Mbeki, had become a card-carrying Cope member after resigning from the ANC.

He said:

She was a very proud member of Cope.

He said allegations that former finance ministers Trevor Manuel and Tito Mboweni, and current Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, were also involved in the formation of Cope and had funded the party in the background, were "utter nonsense".

Bloem's comments come after media personality JJ Tabane, who worked as Cope's communications director and later a political advisor, alleged in an interview that ANC leaders – including Mboweni, Manuel, Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Godongwana – were responsible for the formation of Cope in the lead-up to the 2009 elections.

Following Tabane’s allegations, media reports also claimed that ANC NEC member Lindiwe Sisulu, who is believed to be campaigning for a top six position in the party, had asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations that senior ANC leaders were behind the formation of splinter party Cope.

Sisulu is said to have told Ramaphosa that, if Tabane's claims were true, the act would be treachery and needed to be thoroughly investigated.

She also said Tabane's remarks could not be dismissed as gossip because "he was in the thick of things during the formation and the early years of Cope" as the party's "communications director and later a political advisor in the party at the time".

Bloem dismissed Sisulu’s request for an investigation into the formation of the party, saying:

If people want to campaign for top positions, let them find other better ways than spread malicious rumours.

He called on "all those who make these wild and unfounded allegations to come to the fore with proof".



Several senior ANC members – including Mosiuoa Lekota, Mbhazima Shilowa and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka – who were unhappy with the looming election of a criminally charged Jacob Zuma as president, formed Cope after the party recalled Mbeki as president.

The ANC is yet to respond to whether the party will be investigating the allegations or not.

