43m ago

add bookmark

'Nothing but malice': Cope denies Mbeki, Mboweni and Godongwana were behind party's formation

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
COPE spokesperson Dennis Bloem
COPE spokesperson Dennis Bloem
PHOTO: Deaan Vivier
  • Cope national spokesperson Dennis Bloem has dismissed allegations that senior ANC members were at the heart of his party’s formation in 2009.
  • Bloem said former president Thabo Mbeki and others had no hand in Cope's formation.
  • JJ Tabane, who worked as Cope’s communications director and later a political advisor, had claimed that senior ANC leaders had a hand in Cope’s formation.

The Congress of the People (Cope) has denied claims that senior ANC leaders were behind the party’s formation.

Speaking to News24 on Monday morning, Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem said: 

We want to put the record straight that the allegations reported in the media that former president Thabo Mbeki was a member or advisor of Cope are nothing else but malice.

He added that they "want to put it categorically clear that former president Mbeki was never a member or an advisor of Cope and that those allegations are far from the truth".

Bloem, however, added that it was not a secret that Mbeki's late mother, Epainette Nomaka Mbeki, had become a card-carrying Cope member after resigning from the ANC.

He said: 

She was a very proud member of Cope.

He said allegations that former finance ministers Trevor Manuel and Tito Mboweni, and current Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, were also involved in the formation of Cope and had funded the party in the background, were "utter nonsense".

Bloem's comments come after media personality JJ Tabane, who worked as Cope's communications director and later a political advisor, alleged in an interview that ANC leaders – including Mboweni, Manuel, Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Godongwana – were responsible for the formation of Cope in the lead-up to the 2009 elections.

Following Tabane’s allegations, media reports also claimed that ANC NEC member Lindiwe Sisulu, who is believed to be campaigning for a top six position in the party, had asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations that senior ANC leaders were behind the formation of splinter party Cope. 

ALSO READ | Why COPE wants Ramaphosa to fire both Bheki Cele and Khehla Sitole

Sisulu is said to have told Ramaphosa that, if Tabane's claims were true, the act would be treachery and needed to be thoroughly investigated.

She also said Tabane's remarks could not be dismissed as gossip because "he was in the thick of things during the formation and the early years of Cope" as the party's "communications director and later a political advisor in the party at the time".

Bloem dismissed Sisulu’s request for an investigation into the formation of the party, saying: 

If people want to campaign for top positions, let them find other better ways than spread malicious rumours.

He called on "all those who make these wild and unfounded allegations to come to the fore with proof".

Several senior ANC members – including Mosiuoa Lekota, Mbhazima Shilowa and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka – who were unhappy with the looming election of a criminally charged Jacob Zuma as president, formed Cope after the party recalled Mbeki as president.

The ANC is yet to respond to whether the party will be investigating the allegations or not.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
copedennis bloemcyril ramaphosalindiwe sisulugautengjohannesburgpolitics
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10201 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4441 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.23
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.03
-1.3%
Rand - Euro
17.10
-1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.36
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.9%
Gold
1,858.52
-1.3%
Silver
21.75
-2.7%
Palladium
2,019.00
-1.7%
Platinum
936.50
-2.9%
Brent Crude
112.39
+1.3%
Top 40
60,092
-2.0%
All Share
66,696
-1.9%
Resource 10
70,516
-3.2%
Industrial 25
73,654
-1.3%
Financial 15
15,118
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to...

07 May

Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to graduate from NMU
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo