'Notorious gang members' arrested in Cape Town on firearm charges

accreditation
Nicole McCain
Police have made a significant arrest.
Catherine Falls Commercial, Getty Images
  • Police say two "notorious gang members" have been arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm.
  • They were taken into custody following a shooting in Athlone, Cape Town.
  • Two more people were arrested on similar charges in Delft over the weekend.

Two alleged gang members are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court in Cape Town on Tuesday following their arrest over the weekend for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

In a separate incident, two more people were taken into custody in Delft on similar charges on Sunday.

READ | Cape Town woman killed in gang crossfire while crossing the road with her 5-year-old child

In the Athlone incident, "two notorious gang members", aged 21 and 25, were arrested in the early hours of Saturday, said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi. They were found in possession of a firearm after a shooting in the area, Swartbooi added.

Swartbooi said:

While busy with patrols, they followed up on information received relating to a shooting incident that occurred earlier. The officers traced the location of the suspects. Upon their arrival at the address, the suspects dropped an object through the window in full view of the police members.

The discarded firearm was retrieved, added Swartbooi.

In the second incident, the provincial Extortion Task Team and members of the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement arrested two people, aged 25 and 32, on Sunday.

The officers were conducting operations in Delft when they stopped and searched a grey Toyota Tazz. They found a 9mm Norinco firearm hidden between the legs of the driver. He could not present a valid firearm licence when requested to do so.

The suspects will appear in the Blue Down's Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

