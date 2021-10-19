10m ago

Notorious KZN hitman who killed ANC councillor also an accused in Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Lwandile Bhengu
Five men appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court in connection with the Senzo Meyiwa murder.
Chanté Schatz, News24
  • Fisokuhle Ntuli, one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder, was on Monday found guilty of the murder of an ANC KZN councillor and the murders of five other people in separate incidents.
  • He was supposed to have been sentenced on Tuesday, however, proceedings were postponed, at the request of the defence, for reports from a social worker and parole officer. 
  • Ntuli is also a person of interest in at least 14 other cases, some murders, in Gauteng.

A notorious KwaZulu-Natal hitman who has been found guilty of the 2016 murder of an ANC ward councillor is also charged with the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.  

On Tuesday, Fisokuhle Ntuli appeared in the Esikhaleni Regional Court, in Richards Bay, where he was due to be sentenced for the murders of Thami Goodwill Nyembe and five others. The matter was instead postponed for reports from a parole officer and social worker. 

Outside court, national police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo told the media that Ntuli was one of the five people currently in court for the 2014 murder of Meyiwa.

"What we also know is this accused is one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation; he is accused number five there. He is also a person of interest in several other cases in Gauteng; therefore, we really welcome this conviction. We are hopeful that as a result of this conviction, the sentencing that will be imposed on him is going to take a ruthless killer off our streets," he said. 

Naidoo said that Ntuli was a person of interest in about 14 other cases in Gauteng. 

According to TimesLive, Ntuli's first victim was Bhutiza Mahlobo, who was gunned down in KwaNongoma in 2015. 

The following year he shot and killed Nyembe while he and his wife were driving in their car. Nyembe's wife sustained severe injuries. 

He then moved onto the Zulu brothers Sibusiso Phiwayinkosi, Mcebisi and Sibusiso Elvis, who were killed in January 2017 and finished his reign of terror with Sphamandla Zungu, who was killed in August 2018.

Prosecutor Cyril Selepe said the Zulu brothers would have testified against Ntuli in the Nyembe murder. 

"Some of the people that were killed were potential witnesses in this case. The Zulu brothers were willing to come forward and give information to the police about the killing of Mr Nyembe, who was a ward councillor."

Selepe commended all the witnesses who came forward for their bravery. 

KZN's special task team on politically related cases eventually arrested Ntuli. Naidoo said that since its inception in 2018, more than 280 arrests had been made. 

"The work done by the KwaZulu-Natal political task team has also helped significantly reduce the number of attacks and killings as far as political violence is concerned in the province. I think for us that has also been a very huge and significant success," he said. 

He added:

For us, it's a huge milestone. It couldn't have come at a better time, particularly in light of what is happening around the country with the so-called incidents of political killings, taxi violence and gang violence that is taking place. This conviction for us is going to send a very clear message to the potential anarchists that are lurking out there of the consequences of their actions.

Ntuli is due back in court on 9 December for sentencing in the Nyembe matter. 

