25m ago

add bookmark

Notorious zama zama kingpin 'David One Eye' and accomplices sentenced to life in jail

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
David One-Eye (Eric Ndlovu), who is known under numerous aliases including Baezane, Eric Dumisani and David Kumbi. Photo: Supplied
David One-Eye (Eric Ndlovu), who is known under numerous aliases including Baezane, Eric Dumisani and David Kumbi. Photo: Supplied
  • One of the most feared and notorious zama zama kingpins has been sentenced to life behind bars.
  • The man, known as "David One Eye", ordered the murder of a man who owed him money.
  • The victim was shot execution style in a cemetery in Odendaalsrus in 2017.

Notorious zama zama kingpin Eric David Dumisani Ndlovu, 48, also known as "David One Eye", and two accomplices were sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday in the Bloemfontein High Court sitting in Virginia for murder.

Ndlovu, Lefoso Makena Mosia, 27, and Molefi Michael Mahloane, 56, were sentenced for the gruesome murder of Mahlomola Pin Mokoena, 34.

READ | 14 alleged zama-zamas arrested in R15m illegal mining bust in Limpopo

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, on the evening of 12 July 2017, Mokoena went to a local tavern with a friend from Gauteng and they were later joined by Mosia, who was also a friend of the deceased.

"The three were planning to go and do some illegal mining. Makena then told them that they have to 'wait for a call' before departing and, after receiving the call, all three of them went to Phakisa cemetery in Odendaalsrus," Makhele said.

At the cemetery, the three met with Mahloane and an unknown person.

They were then joined by "David One Eye", who demanded money for gold balls owed to him by Mokoena. When he said he didn't have money, Ndlovu instructed Mosia and Mahloane to kill Mokoena. They shot him execution style in the head and body.

Mokoena's Gauteng friend managed to run away and reported the matter to his police friend, who referred him to the then investigating officer, former Warrant Officer Marumo. It was later discovered that Marumo was working for "David One Eye" after he falsified information in court.

Marumo was charged with defeating the ends of justice and sentenced to three years' imprisonment and was fired from the police.

Free State police commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane said he was glad one of the most feared, powerful, notorious criminals in the Goldfields had been permanently removed from society.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
14 alleged zama-zamas arrested in R15m illegal mining bust in Limpopo
9 Lesotho nationals stoned to death in Joburg allegedly by fellow zama-zamas
Three men killed in suspected illegal mining shaft collapse
Read more on:
policefree statecrimezama zamasmurder
Lottery
1 player bags R323k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 6240 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 7338 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.34
(-0.16)
ZAR/GBP
21.48
(-0.17)
ZAR/EUR
19.38
(-0.08)
ZAR/AUD
11.61
(-0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.13)
Gold
1914.57
(-0.35)
Silver
24.87
(-0.27)
Platinum
888.00
(+0.51)
Brent Crude
42.06
(-3.35)
Palladium
2413.00
(+1.19)
All Share
55345.49
(+0.13)
Top 40
50905.12
(+0.11)
Financial 15
10138.60
(+1.83)
Industrial 25
74577.70
(-1.31)
Resource 10
54447.94
(+1.23)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo