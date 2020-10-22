Notorious zama zama kingpin 'David One Eye' and accomplices sentenced to life in jail

One of the most feared and notorious zama zama kingpins has been sentenced to life behind bars.

The man, known as "David One Eye", ordered the murder of a man who owed him money.

The victim was shot execution style in a cemetery in Odendaalsrus in 2017.

Notorious zama zama kingpin Eric David Dumisani Ndlovu, 48, also known as "David One Eye", and two accomplices were sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday in the Bloemfontein High Court sitting in Virginia for murder.

Ndlovu, Lefoso Makena Mosia, 27, and Molefi Michael Mahloane, 56, were sentenced for the gruesome murder of Mahlomola Pin Mokoena, 34.

READ | 14 alleged zama-zamas arrested in R15m illegal mining bust in Limpopo

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, on the evening of 12 July 2017, Mokoena went to a local tavern with a friend from Gauteng and they were later joined by Mosia, who was also a friend of the deceased.

"The three were planning to go and do some illegal mining. Makena then told them that they have to 'wait for a call' before departing and, after receiving the call, all three of them went to Phakisa cemetery in Odendaalsrus," Makhele said.

At the cemetery, the three met with Mahloane and an unknown person.

They were then joined by "David One Eye", who demanded money for gold balls owed to him by Mokoena. When he said he didn't have money, Ndlovu instructed Mosia and Mahloane to kill Mokoena. They shot him execution style in the head and body.

Mokoena's Gauteng friend managed to run away and reported the matter to his police friend, who referred him to the then investigating officer, former Warrant Officer Marumo. It was later discovered that Marumo was working for "David One Eye" after he falsified information in court.

Marumo was charged with defeating the ends of justice and sentenced to three years' imprisonment and was fired from the police.

Free State police commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane said he was glad one of the most feared, powerful, notorious criminals in the Goldfields had been permanently removed from society.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.