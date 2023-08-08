Now disbarred advocate Teffo faces contempt of court, for refusing to give up his fingerprints

Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo was arrested on charges of fraud, theft, assault and malicious damage to property.

During his first court appearance, Teffo was ordered to allow police to take his fingerprints after he refused to cooperate.

On Monday, the State said it was adding a charge of contempt of court as Teffo ignored part of the court order.

The State now wants to charge disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo with contempt of court after he refused to let police take his fingerprints in contravention of a court order that was made following his arrest.

On Monday, Teffo made his second appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court following his arrest last week.

During his first appearance, the court heard that Teffo faced charges of assault, malicious damage to property, theft and fraud.

However, prosecutor Maggie Sikati said Teffo could not be "properly" charged because he refused to cooperate with police.

Therefore, Sikati asked the court for an order compelling Teffo to let police take his fingerprints and give them his home address.

Teffo's advocate, Nombeko Mabena, said it was her instructions that he had been manhandled and was concerned for his safety, which is why he did not cooperate with police.

The defence also argued that Teffo had not been charged.

Following a lot of back and forth between the State and defence, the court eventually ordered that:

A copy of the charge sheet be handed to the defence.

Teffo has his fingerprints taken.

Police officers - other than investigating and arresting officers - be provided with Teffo's address for confirmation.

Contempt of court

On Monday, the State told the court that Teffo's address had been confirmed but that he again refused to have his fingerprints taken.

According to the defence, Teffo's refusal to comply with the court order stems from his belief that he was never charged.

Teffo did, however, comply with the order insofar as providing his address to police for confirmation.

Attempting to explain this away, Mabena said Teffo only gave his home address because counsel advised him, but because "he has not been charged" he refused to be profiled or have his fingerprints taken.

Teffo, through his advocate, also submitted that because he was before court unlawfully, the court order was unlawful.

"He will not be able to ratify the illegal order that was made at a time when he was not properly before the court," Mabena said.

The legality of a court order being made based on Teffo's claims of not being charged was not argued by the defence in his previous court appearance.

Sikati maintained that Teffo was charged but explained that he could not be "properly charged" because he refused to cooperate.

She added that Teffo was deliberately disobeying the court order and that the State will be adding another count of contempt of court.

The matter was postponed to Thursday.

Charges

The charges against Teffo stem from two different incidents.

Assault, theft and malicious damage to property charges relate to an alleged incident at offices that Teffo rented in the Pretoria CBD.

Teffo is accused of assaulting a security guard at the offices by hitting and kicking him, and of breaking a lock and stealing a door handle.

News24 previously reported that there was litigation between City Property and Teffo after he brought a spoliation application that was eventually dismissed.

In his application, Teffo claimed he was dispossessed of his office and his possessions on 14 April 2023 after the respondent had locked him out of his office.

City Property accused Teffo of taking up occupation in the office through deceit and subterfuge and, as such, had a valid defence of counter-spoliation.

The second theft and fraud charges relate to a client that Teffo allegedly represented in the Labour Court.

Teffo is accused of taking R13 000 from the client when he was not entitled to do so because he does not have a trust account and a fidelity fund certificate.

Teffo is popularly known for antics in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, where he represented four of the accused before he withdrew.

Soon after, in September 2022, Teffo was struck from the role of advocates, following a Legal Practice Council application.

The court found that Teffo lacked a sense of responsibility, honesty, integrity and no longer met the threshold of a fit and proper advocate.

