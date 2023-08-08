8h ago

Share

Now disbarred advocate Teffo faces contempt of court, for refusing to give up his fingerprints

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo.
Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo.
PHOTO: Rosetta Msimango
  • Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo was arrested on charges of fraud, theft, assault and malicious damage to property. 
  • During his first court appearance, Teffo was ordered to allow police to take his fingerprints after he refused to cooperate. 
  • On Monday, the State said it was adding a charge of contempt of court as Teffo ignored part of the court order.

The State now wants to charge disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo with contempt of court after he refused to let police take his fingerprints in contravention of a court order that was made following his arrest.

On Monday, Teffo made his second appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court following his arrest last week.

During his first appearance, the court heard that Teffo faced charges of assault, malicious damage to property, theft and fraud.

However, prosecutor Maggie Sikati said Teffo could not be "properly" charged because he refused to cooperate with police.

Therefore, Sikati asked the court for an order compelling Teffo to let police take his fingerprints and give them his home address.

READ | Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo arrested on charges of fraud, assault

Teffo's advocate, Nombeko Mabena, said it was her instructions that he had been manhandled and was concerned for his safety, which is why he did not cooperate with police.

The defence also argued that Teffo had not been charged.

Following a lot of back and forth between the State and defence, the court eventually ordered that:

  • A copy of the charge sheet be handed to the defence.
  • Teffo has his fingerprints taken.
  • Police officers - other than investigating and arresting officers - be provided with Teffo's address for confirmation.

Contempt of court

On Monday, the State told the court that Teffo's address had been confirmed but that he again refused to have his fingerprints taken.

According to the defence, Teffo's refusal to comply with the court order stems from his belief that he was never charged.

Teffo did, however, comply with the order insofar as providing his address to police for confirmation.

Attempting to explain this away, Mabena said Teffo only gave his home address because counsel advised him, but because "he has not been charged" he refused to be profiled or have his fingerprints taken.

Teffo, through his advocate, also submitted that because he was before court unlawfully, the court order was unlawful.

"He will not be able to ratify the illegal order that was made at a time when he was not properly before the court," Mabena said.

READ | Teffo disbarred after court finds he lacks integrity, no longer meets threshold of fit, proper person

The legality of a court order being made based on Teffo's claims of not being charged was not argued by the defence in his previous court appearance.

Sikati maintained that Teffo was charged but explained that he could not be "properly charged" because he refused to cooperate.

She added that Teffo was deliberately disobeying the court order and that the State will be adding another count of contempt of court.

The matter was postponed to Thursday.

Charges

The charges against Teffo stem from two different incidents.

Assault, theft and malicious damage to property charges relate to an alleged incident at offices that Teffo rented in the Pretoria CBD.

Teffo is accused of assaulting a security guard at the offices by hitting and kicking him, and of breaking a lock and stealing a door handle.

News24 previously reported that there was litigation between City Property and Teffo after he brought a spoliation application that was eventually dismissed.

In his application, Teffo claimed he was dispossessed of his office and his possessions on 14 April 2023 after the respondent had locked him out of his office.

City Property accused Teffo of taking up occupation in the office through deceit and subterfuge and, as such, had a valid defence of counter-spoliation.

The second theft and fraud charges relate to a client that Teffo allegedly represented in the Labour Court.

Teffo is accused of taking R13 000 from the client when he was not entitled to do so because he does not have a trust account and a fidelity fund certificate.

Teffo is popularly known for antics in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, where he represented four of the accused before he withdrew.

Soon after, in September 2022, Teffo was struck from the role of advocates, following a Legal Practice Council application.

The court found that Teffo lacked a sense of responsibility, honesty, integrity and no longer met the threshold of a fit and proper advocate.

Tickets flying! Book your spot now to hear Jake White, Herman Mashaba, Busi Mavuso and top News24 editors in Joburg 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
malesela teffopretoriagautengcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What action must Cape Town authorities take in response to the unruly taxi protests?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Concede to their demands
1% - 10 votes
Formalise the taxi industry
24% - 174 votes
Focus on spatial inequality first
2% - 15 votes
Civil claims to make culprits pay
35% - 257 votes
Fix other transport modes
38% - 278 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

1h ago

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.87
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.97
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.66
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.28
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Platinum
907.44
-0.8%
Palladium
1,215.65
-1.6%
Gold
1,932.32
-0.2%
Silver
23.03
-0.5%
Brent Crude
85.34
-1.1%
Top 40
71,184
-0.6%
All Share
76,646
-0.5%
Resource 10
59,564
-1.6%
Industrial 25
106,361
-0.5%
Financial 15
17,306
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo