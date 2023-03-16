16m ago

Share

Noxolo Kiviet remains in Cabinet amid degree fraud saga as Ramaphosa waits for outcome of SIU probe

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The SIU is investigating Minister Noxolo Kiviet amid allegations that she holds two fraudulently acquired degrees. (Photo: Parliament)
The SIU is investigating Minister Noxolo Kiviet amid allegations that she holds two fraudulently acquired degrees. (Photo: Parliament)
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa will not take action against Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet amid a degree fraud scandal. 
  • Instead, he will wait for the outcome of a Special Investigation Unit probe.
  • The University of Fort Hare submitted a sworn affidavit to the unit, alleging that Kiviet obtained honours and master's degree without an undergraduate degree.   

President Cyril Ramaphosa will not remove Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet from his Cabinet amid allegations that she holds two fraudulently acquired degrees from the University of Fort Hare.

Instead, he will wait for the conclusion of a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into allegations of a degree-conferring scam.

This comes after News24 exclusively reported that the Eastern Cape university submitted an affidavit to the SIU alleging that Kiviet had registered and obtained her honours and master's in public administration without a junior degree.

The affidavit, signed by a senior official of the university, was submitted as part of evidence to the SIU, which is investigating the alleged degree-conferring scam at the university.

It was Ramaphosa who authorised the SIU investigation after the university's current vice-chancellor, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, reported fraud, allegedly under his predecessors, to the president.

Asked if the president would take action against Kiviet, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: 

The SIU is investigating the unlawful awarding of qualifications, amongst other areas of their investigation. The president will await the outcome of this investigation.

Magwenya added that there hasn't been any official communication from the university to the president.

In a document to the SIU, the university claimed that when Kiviet registered for her honours, she was only in possession of a matric certificate and had a non-credit-bearing short-course certificate with handwritten results. 

Kiviet served as the premier of the Eastern Cape from 2009 to 2014. She also served as the speaker of the Eastern Cape legislature. 

She is one of only two women who served as premier of the province.

Her public profile states that she earned her Bachelor of Administration (B. Admin) and B. Admin Honours degrees from the University of Fort Hare. It also states that she was a notable graduate of the university in 2010, with a master's degree in public administration. 

Kiviet has denied the allegations and prides herself for having attended the university.

READ | Opposition parties call for Kiviet's head amid degree fraud claims

The ANC in the Eastern Cape said it was not convinced that Kiviet had obtained her qualifications fraudulently.

But opposition parties are calling for her head. The EFF called on all institutions of higher learning to blacklist her and the UDM wants her to be jailed. 

The prestigious university has already deregistered Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane as well as axed health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, following allegations that they had registered for master's and honours programmes without bridging degrees. 

They were both found to have been admitted by the former head of the university's Bhisho satellite campus, Professor Edwin Ijeoma, who the university found guilty of recruiting undeserving public servants and politicians for degrees in administration for personal gain.

The university booted 15 public servants from its postgraduate programmes after the removal of Mabuyane and Gomba.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosanoxolo kivietgqeberhaeastern capeeducationpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the biggest selling point of the new Payshap digital payment service for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Cheaper instant payments
24% - 142 votes
No need for bank account details
22% - 132 votes
It’s endorsed by the SA Reserve Bank
19% - 113 votes
Money reflects immediately
34% - 200 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | New tackle laws: Is rugby about to change forever?

3h ago

LISTEN LIVE | New tackle laws: Is rugby about to change forever?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.39
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.16
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.51
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.21
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Platinum
968.62
-0.2%
Palladium
1,444.71
-1.1%
Gold
1,927.46
+0.5%
Silver
21.88
+0.5%
Brent Crude
73.69
-5.1%
Top 40
66,914
-0.6%
All Share
72,439
-0.6%
Resource 10
61,032
-1.9%
Industrial 25
97,916
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,208
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music

14 Mar

Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

6h ago

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone

15 Mar

The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo