1h ago

add bookmark

NPA admits to having to play catch-up with state looters who 'got a 10-year headstart'

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Advocate Shamila Batohi.
Advocate Shamila Batohi.
Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla
  • Shamila Batohi says the NPA is tackling corruption cases as well as building capacity.
  • According to Batohi, several corruption cases had previously been deliberately ignored.
  • She briefed Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts on Tuesday.

Looters of state funds had a free rein for a decade - and now the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is playing catch-up to bring them to book.

This is according to Anton du Plessis, the NPA's deputy national director of public prosecutions for strategy, operations and compliance.

"If we think we are going to play catch-up after being 10 years behind, without making those bold changes, we are mistaken," he said.

READ | NPA opposes Zuma appeal but won't file papers - a clear sign it thinks he has no hope

On Tuesday, the head of the NPA, Shamila Batohi, and her senior directors briefed the Standing Committee on Public Accounts on cases referred to it by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Du Plessis told the committee it was not just about money and that a massive mind shift was needed.

"One of the things that happened since our rebuilding in 2019, we realised that those committing these kinds of crimes got a 10-year headstart on us in many ways. That means not a slight uptick in our pace is needed, but a huge step-up. It's a sprint to catch up, we are confident that we will catch up, but a lot of things have to happen to enable us to catch up," he said.

Du Plessis said the NPA's quest to tackle major corruption cases started on the back foot.

He said: "One of the things we need to do is not just focus on money. We need to be bold and innovative in terms of how to bring the resources into the NPA and the criminal justice system. It is not just about bringing resources and money in, it's about how we collaborate with the private sector, without undermining our independence or our ability to prosecute these cases without fear or favour."

READ | Zondo releases part 3 of the state capture report

Du Plessis said the release of the Zondo Commission reports presents an opportunity to review the NPA's processes.

"Judge Zondo, himself, makes the point that there has to be a review of the legal structure and architecture that we currently operate in, with a very honest reflection of what is working and what is not.

"For example, the model of prosecution and investigations. We need to have an in-depth discussion on whether to amend the current legal framework within which we operate, and that is something which I know we will be working on to make recommendations to the minister and president. It speaks to this bold and innovative response that is needed," he said.

READ | Batohi admits NPA probably won't be able to prosecute all TRC cases

Batohi said the NPA has specialised types of skills, which it continues to build.

"One must remember there was no will political will, [or] willing law enforcement to deal with these cases of high-level corruption. And so, these cases were deliberately not given any attention. Since 2019, there has been a focus on these cases. Together with the DPCI (Hawks) and the SIU really trying to make an impact, but also building the capabilities and capacities at the same time," she said.

READ | NPA: Guptas used Optimum Coal Mine as 'industrial-strength' money-laundering machine

Asked about the long delays in prosecutions, Batohi said: "It is very difficult to say what is the lifespan of a case. It also depends on the resources. Depending on the complexity of the case, it is like asking how long a piece of string is. I agree that we cannot have cases that go on indefinitely. We must try to ensure that, even in the complex matter, we bring them to court as quickly as we can."

The deputy director of public prosecutions, Rodney de Kock, said resources had been directed to focus on corruption matters.

"Over the next six months, the NPA is ramping up its ability to deal with complex corruption (cases)," he said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npashamila batohirodney de kockcorruptionpolitics
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Formula 1 is back this week! Who are you backing?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Team Mercedes
25% - 304 votes
Red Bull all the way
50% - 603 votes
Neither - I support another team
24% - 291 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.14
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.78
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.63
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,918.78
-1.6%
Silver
24.70
-1.4%
Palladium
2,461.00
+3.1%
Platinum
1,004.00
-3.0%
Brent-ruolie
106.90
-5.4%
Top 40
64,091
-2.2%
All Share
70,372
-2.1%
Resource 10
77,692
-2.4%
Industrial 25
76,126
-2.2%
Financial 15
16,032
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo