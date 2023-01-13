15m ago

add bookmark

NPA appoints investigators and prosecutors to tackle TRC matters

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The NPA appointed advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza SC to review progress on the cases.
The NPA appointed advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza SC to review progress on the cases.
PHOTO: Fani Mahuntsi, Gallo Images
  • The National Prosecuting Authority has appointed a team of prosecutors and investigators to deal with TRC-related matters.
  • NPA spokesperson advocate Mthunzi Mhaga said 64 cases were opened for investigation.
  •  The NPA appointed advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza SC to review progress on these cases.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has appointed 25 prosecutors and 40 investigators to deal with cases flowing from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). 

NPA spokesperson advocate Mthunzi Mhaga said 64 cases were registered for investigation. 

He said this decision resulted from the NPA's efforts to reopen cases emanating from the TRC. The NPA appointed advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza SC to review its measures to deal with and prosecute these cases.  

Should Ntsebeza find evidence of a violation of the NPA Act, he would escalate those cases to the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP). 

The NPA would also refer some matters for a criminal investigation where necessary. 

READ | 'Why did we mock those who warned us about apartheid? - former Naspers chairperson

Mhaga said the decision was in line with a Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg ruling from  2019, which said the NPA needed to assure the public there would be no political interference when dealing with TRC-related cases.

The court said: "Finally, there must be a public assurance from the executive and the NPA that the kind of political interference that occurred in the TRC cases will never occur again. In this regard, they should indicate the measures, including checks and balances, which will be put in place to prevent a recurrence of these unacceptable breaches of the Constitution."

Mhaga said Ntsebeza had three months to finalise his reports and recommendations. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
trcnpagautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What type of expertise should be prioritised when looking for a new Eskom CEO?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Commercial background
18% - 202 votes
Engineering experience
79% - 890 votes
Public service credentials
3% - 39 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.82
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.50
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.19
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.69
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.8%
Gold
1,911.99
+0.8%
Silver
24.09
+1.3%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.03
+1.6%
Top 40
73,193
+1.0%
All Share
79,334
+0.9%
Resource 10
78,616
+1.3%
Industrial 25
99,708
+1.0%
Financial 15
16,139
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'

03 Jan

WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

2h ago

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

2h ago

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo