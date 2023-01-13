NPA appoints investigators and prosecutors to tackle TRC matters

The National Prosecuting Authority has appointed a team of prosecutors and investigators to deal with TRC-related matters.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has appointed 25 prosecutors and 40 investigators to deal with cases flowing from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).



NPA spokesperson advocate Mthunzi Mhaga said 64 cases were registered for investigation.

He said this decision resulted from the NPA's efforts to reopen cases emanating from the TRC. The NPA appointed advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza SC to review its measures to deal with and prosecute these cases.

Should Ntsebeza find evidence of a violation of the NPA Act, he would escalate those cases to the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

The NPA would also refer some matters for a criminal investigation where necessary.

Mhaga said the decision was in line with a Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg ruling from 2019, which said the NPA needed to assure the public there would be no political interference when dealing with TRC-related cases.

The court said: "Finally, there must be a public assurance from the executive and the NPA that the kind of political interference that occurred in the TRC cases will never occur again. In this regard, they should indicate the measures, including checks and balances, which will be put in place to prevent a recurrence of these unacceptable breaches of the Constitution."

Mhaga said Ntsebeza had three months to finalise his reports and recommendations.



