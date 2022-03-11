NPA appoints new directors of public prosecutions

The National Director of Public Prosecutions has appointed new directors of public prosecutions.

More appointments are expected soon.

The National Prosecuting Authority says the permanent appointments will significantly bolster its existing leadership structure.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has announced the appointment of five women as new Directors of Public Prosecutions in various provinces.

"In the week where we celebrate International Women's Day, the NPA is proud to have appointed five female colleagues into the senior management ranks of the NPA. This aligns with our commitment to transform the legal profession in South Africa," the NPA said on Friday.

According to NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga, five of the 11 DPP positions were occupied by acting appointments, of which three have now been appointed permanently.

Mhaga said:

While these colleagues provided important leadership in their respective divisions, the lack of certainty impacted negatively on the strategic direction of the divisions.

Mhaga said the outstanding two DPP appointments are expected soon.

"The work of the DPPs is critical as prosecution decisions, and management is driven at the regional level under the leadership of the DPPs within their respective jurisdictions," he said.

"The permanent appointment of these positions will significantly bolster the existing leadership structure of the NPA under the leadership of the NDPP (National Director of Public Prosecutions) and her Deputy National Directors of Public Prosecutions.

"In addition to these provincial DPPs, the NPA also welcomes the appointment of two new Special Directors of Public Prosecutions who will provide strategic and implementation support at the head office in relation to key areas of governance, capacity development and mentorship."

The new DPPS are:

Navilla Somaru: Free State Division of the High Court, Bloemfontein

Rachel Makhari-Sekhaolelo: Northwest Division of the High Court, Mahikeng (Mmabatho)

Nicolette Bell: Western Cape Division of the High Court, Cape Tow

The Special Directors of Public Prosecutions are:

Trish Matzke: General Prosecution and Tax; National Prosecutions Service(NPS), Head Office

Karen van Rensburg: Strategy, Operations and Compliance (SOC), Head Office

"We have confidence that their appointments will contribute to the NPA's efforts of asserting the rule of law and the efforts of holding accountable those most responsible for corruption and crime in general," Mhaga added.





