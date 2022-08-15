NPA boss charged with corruption wins court battle to have indictment amended before trial starts

Former acting Director of Public Prosecutions Matric Luphondo and former head of the Mpumalanga Department of Human Settlements Kebone Masange have been charged with corruption.

The trial was meant to start last week, but the defence objected to the formulation of the indictment, arguing that some of the charges were vague and ambiguous.

On Monday, the court found in favour of the defence and ordered that the indictment be amended.

While the trial against Luphondo and his co-accused, former head of the Mpumalanga Department of Human Settlements Kebone Masange was meant to start last week, the court had to deal with an objection to the indictment.

Luphondo and Masange were alleged to have offered a bribe to a prosecutor to make criminal charges against Masange disappear.

News24 previously reported that Luphondo’s legal team objected to the charge sheet. Luphondo’s lawyer, advocate Danie Dörfling argued that the charge of conspiracy to commit a crime which his client is facing, lacked details on why the accused’s conduct or actions constituted a criminal offence.

Dörfling argued that the State did not disclose in what manner Luphondo allegedly conspired, with whom and when the alleged conspiracy occurred. He argued that the description given to two other charges was “extremely vague, ambiguous” and did not constitute a criminal offence.

Defending its formulation of the indictment, the State argued that charges should be read in conjunction with the statement of facts, which also forms part of the indictment.

However, on Monday, the court found in favour of Luphondo and said the accused is entitled to be informed of the charges he faces with sufficient details of what he must answer to.

In addition, the court said the accused is entitled to know what evidence the State relies on in the criminal case.

The court subsequently ordered that the State amend its indictment and furnish particulars concerning the vague charges by Thursday.

The accused are expected to re-appear in court on Friday where a new trial date will be determined.

Alleged crime

News24 previously reported that Zimbabwean-born Masange was arrested in September 2020 on charges of fraud, possession of fraudulent documents and contravening the Immigration Act.

Masange is accused of being in South Africa illegally and using fraudulent documents in his application for the position of head of department at the Mpumalanga Department of Human Settlements.

Luphondo and Hawks official Ayanda Plaatjie allegedly colluded with Masange to make the criminal charges against him disappear. Plaatjie died in 2021.

According to the charge sheet, on 12 March 2021, Plaatjie approached the prosecutor assigned to prosecute Masange at the DPP’s office in Pretoria and asked if there was any way “to get out of this case”.

On 18 March, Luphondo allegedly called the prosecutor and requested a meeting at an eatery in Arcadia, Pretoria. There, Luphondo reportedly told the prosecutor that Masange was willing to do anything to get out of the case and that they should help him.

Five days later Luphondo allegedly met up with the prosecutor and handed him an 18-year-old bottle of Glenfiddich whisky, valued at R1 550, and R5 000 in cash.

He allegedly also told the prosecutor there would be more where that came from. Four days later, Plaatjie is said to have contacted the prosecutor and asked to meet him in Pretoria, where he allegedly handed the prosecutor R28 000 in cash.

Luphondo and Masange previously said they would not plead guilty to the charges.



