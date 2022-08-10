4h ago

add bookmark

NPA boss in court for 'bribing prosecutor to make case of undocumented Zim national go away'

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Advocate Matric Luphondo.
Advocate Matric Luphondo.
Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe
  • The start of the trial against Mpumalanga acting Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Matric Luphondo and his co-accused has been delayed.
  • This is after Luphondo objected to the formulation of the charge sheet.
  • Luphondo and Mpumalanga human settlements head of department Kebone Masange have been accused of bribing a prosecutor to make a criminal case go away. 

The start of the corruption trial against Mpumalanga acting Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Matric Luphondo and former head of the Mpumalanga human settlements department Kebone Masange was delayed on Wednesday following a challenge on the charges. 

Luphondo and Masange appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, where the trial was expected to start with the accused pleading to charges of corruption, defeating the ends of justice and conspiracy to commit corruption.

However, Luphondo's defence team objected to the indictment. It is understood that the defence had taken issue with the formulation of the charges. The court heard that while some of the issues had been ironed out, there wasn't agreement on all the problems raised by the defence. 

READ | Corruption-accused acting Mpumalanga NPA boss Matric Luphondo served with suspension notice

As a result, both the State and Luphondo's defence team were expected to submit heads of arguments by Wednesday afternoon, which will be argued in court on Thursday before the trial can start. 

The issues must be dealt with by way of judgment before the accused can plead to the charges. 

Alleged crime

News24 previously reported that Zimbabwean-born Masange was arrested in September 2020 on charges of fraud, possession of fraudulent documents and contravening the Immigration Act.

Masange was accused of being in South Africa illegally and using fraudulent documents in his application for the head of department position at the Mpumalanga human settlements department.

Luphondo and Hawks official Ayanda Plaatjie are alleged to have colluded with Masange to make the criminal charges against him disappear. Plaatjie died in 2021. 

According to the charge sheet, on 12 March 2021, Plaatjie approached the prosecutor who had been assigned to prosecute Masange at the DPP's office in Pretoria and asked if there was any way "to get out of this case".

On 18 March, Luphondo allegedly called the prosecutor and requested a meeting at an eatery in Arcadia, Pretoria.

READ | Hawks official charged with corruption alongside NPA's Matric Luphondo dies

There, Luphondo allegedly told the prosecutor that Masange was willing to do anything to get out of the case and that they should help him.

Less than a week later, on 23 March, Luphondo allegedly met up with the prosecutor and handed him an 18-year-old bottle of Glenfiddich whisky, valued at R1 550 and R5 000 in cash.

Luphondo then allegedly told the prosecutor there would be more where that came from.

Four days later, Plaatjie is said to have contacted the prosecutor and asked to meet him at the Foundations circle in Pretoria, where he allegedly handed the prosecutor R28 000 in cash.

Both Luphondo and Masange previously said they would plead not guilty to the charges.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npamatric luphondopretoriagautengcrime and courts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
10% - 944 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
53% - 5242 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
34% - 3314 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
3% - 322 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.21
+2.2%
Rand - Pound
19.80
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
16.70
+1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.48
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,791.84
-0.1%
Silver
20.60
+0.3%
Palladium
2,255.50
+1.5%
Platinum
946.00
+0.9%
Brent-ruolie
96.31
-0.4%
Top 40
63,161
-1.0%
All Share
69,745
-0.8%
Resource 10
64,485
-0.9%
Industrial 25
84,636
-1.4%
Financial 15
15,760
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22222.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo