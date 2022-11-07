NPA charges prosecutor for allegedly failing to report case of child rape

An Eastern Cape prosecutor, Vicky Rossouw, was charged on Monday for violating the Sexual Offences Act after she allegedly failed to report a case of child rape.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali, Rossouw, 54, appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court and was released on warning.

The matter was postponed to 28 November.

The case emanates from her alleged knowledge of sexual assault, rape and incest allegations, which she failed to report.

Tyali said the NPA was taking the case seriously and would prosecute if it found evidence against the prosecutor.

"The enrolment of this case against one of our own is a clear indication that, if there is enough evidence of a commission of a crime against anyone, the NPA will prosecute without fear, favour or prejudice," said Tyali.



