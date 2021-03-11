NPA decides not to prosecute seven arrested Wits students

Students clad in political party regalia gathered outside the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

They were relieved to be told that seven of their mates would not be prosecuted after being arrested during protests at Wits.

Students are protesting over funding.

It was cheers and happiness in the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court when it was heard the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) would not be prosecuting seven Wits University students arrested during Wednesday's protests.

According to NPA spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, the NPA declined to prosecute due to insufficient evidence.

Speaking outside the court on Thursday, Mjonondwane said the NPA received three separate dockets.

The one docket had five people arrested for public violence and they were released on warning on Wednesday night. The other two dockets pertained to people who were released on R1 000 bail at Hillbrow police station.

"In all of those three dockets, the NPA has decided not to proceed with prosecution, but to mention in one of the dockets, where a suspect was arrested for malicious injury to property, that docket has been referred for further investigations.

"So, depending on the outcome of those further investigations, the outcome will decide on whether or not prosecution should proceed," Mjonondwane said.

Students are now arriving at the Johannesburg Central Police Station where members of the South African Federation of Trade Unions are are also picketing.#witsprotest#FeesMustFall (@ietskaylo) pic.twitter.com/3aihirJqlD — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 11, 2021

Among those who were arrested on Wednesday was Lwazi Ntombela, who described the event as "traumatic".

He was released on warning.

Speaking to News24 after hearing the State would no longer be proceeding with the prosecution, Ntombela said: "To a certain extent, I am relieved that the NPA took a decision not to prosecute any of the [students].

"Right now, we are going to continue with our demonstrations, peacefully, as we have been doing.

"If the police want to come and brutalise us again, they can and we will come back to court and be released. It is really traumatising what they put us through," Ntombela said.

Suspended

Reacting to the NPA's decision outside the court, Wits SRC treasurer-general, Kanakana Mudzanani, said they were pleased with the outcome.

He added that it proved their demonstrations were peaceful and not violent - but that the violence was due to police brutality.

Mudzanani said he hoped the country would now see that there was a need to bring to book those responsible for the death which resulted from the chaos in Braamfontein on Wednesday.

Mudzanani said he was currently suspended, but added that he had written to Wits to seek answers regarding his suspension.

He said he had received an email for a hearing, but could not attend because he had no access to his inbox because of the demonstrations.

"I want to say the battle is the battle of all young people. This is not an SRC-led protest. It is a protest of all young people and so, if the university takes a stance to victimise those who are in the forefront of this, they are not going to silence this movement because it speaks to a call that has been long-awaited by society. You cannot suppress an idea whose time has come."

SRC legal and policy officer, Gabriella Nechama Farber, told News24 she was also suspended.



She said the only reason she was arrested was because she was standing up for students, who were not able to do so themselves.

"These are students and we don't even know their full names because they are all over the country in rural areas, where they don't even have the privilege or right to ask for help.

"When we stand here, we stand up for the voiceless and we will continue to be on the streets because this is our country," Nechama Farber said.

