NPA denies Modack's 'vague allegations' that his opposition bribed prosecutor in his case

accreditation
Jenni Evans
Nafiz Modack
Nafiz Modack
Gallo Images
  • The NPA has denied a claim by murder-and corruption-accused Nafiz Modack that one of its own was bribed in his case.
  • Modack alleged that his "opposition" paid Blaine Lazarus, one of the prosecutors in his many cases.
  • The NPA says Lazarus denies it, adding that no official complaint has been lodged with the police or NPA.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) slammed allegations by Nafiz Modack that one of its own accepted a R500 000 bribe from his "opposition" to bring the mammoth case against him.

Modack appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court on Tuesday for his alleged corrupting of former Cape Town police station commander Brigadier Kolindhren Govender.

Govender allegedly assisted Modack with off-the-book vehicle tracing and recovery for his car dealership. Govender has already been sentenced on 51 charges.

The allegation is that Modack paid Govender, and Govender would either help trace a vehicle for him, or prevent one of the vehicles from his vehicle business which was seized by police from entering the police systems. This way, Modack would not have to make an official report to the police, and it would be kept out of the police's stolen vehicle system.

Govender was station commander between 2012 and 2015, but he was alleged to have accepted gratifications from as early as 2011.

He was paid around R146 000 to help find a missing Mercedes-Benz and to get a former business associate of Modack out of a reckless driving charge.

Govender earned between R50 543.37 and R57 568.99 a month and did not declare the extra payments as he should have. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced on 51 charges.

Modack's charges related to his alleged offering and paying of the gratifications to Govender.  

READ | Modack trial: Ex-police officer appeals for bail again, insists he was undercover when busted

He previously stated in an affidavit that he was vehemently against drugs and had been trying to get them out of Cape Town's nightclubs. However, this has led to crooked cops going after him with false allegations to get him out of the picture, he said.

On Tuesday, he levelled his allegations at prosecutor Blaine Lazarus, one of the prosecutors working on his cases, which include the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear and tax fraud.

Netwerk24 reported that this came out of the blue.

Modack is between lawyers at the moment after his previous lawyer, advocate Dirk Uys, said it had become impossible to keep travelling to Drakenstein Prison for consultations with him.

It is understood that Modack asked to address the court out of the blue and made the allegation that Lazarus was bribed with R500 000 by Modack's enemies to bring the case against him.

READ | Standing room only in Modack dock as State pulls cases together

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the NPA rejected this allegation. "The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) notes the vague allegations levelled against [advocate] Lazarus.

"To date, the accused has not filed a written complaint against advocate Lazarus with either the National Prosecuting Authority or the South African Police Service. Consequently, the DPP does not have a basis to make any determination. This can only be done if a written complaint is filed, and it is substantiated," said Ntabazalila.

"Advocate Lazarus denies any wrongdoing and would welcome any investigation."

