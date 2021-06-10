26m ago

NPA drops attempted murder charges against DA bigwig Mlindi Nhanha, but party still investigating

Malibongwe Dayimani
Mlindi Nhanha.
Parliament
  • DA NCOP member and the party's Eastern Cape spokesperson Mlindi Nhanha welcomed the NPA's decision to drop charges against him.
  • He was initially charged with attempted murder after shots were fired during a family altercation.
  • He is still in hot water though as the DA Federal Legal Commission continues with its disciplinary investigation following his arrest. 

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has dropped the attempted murder charges against the DA National Council of Provinces (NCOP) member and the party's Eastern Cape spokesperson, Mlindi Nhanha. 

NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani confirmed the decision to drop the charges against Nhanha, 51, during a brief appearance in the Alice Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Nhanha's charges emanated from his arrest in April, for allegedly shooting at his brother-in-law, Mxolisi Daniel. 

The two clashed after Nhanha allegedly assaulted his wife, Vatiswa, during the early morning hours of 4 April, in the Dyamala location in Alice.

Nhanha allegedly became violent after Daniel chased him out of his homestead. 

It's alleged that Nhanha went to his car, took his firearm, shot at Daniel, but missed.

Nhanha left the homestead and Daniel proceeded to report the matter at the Alice police station. 

Daniel later withdrew the charges citing that they had resolved their differences.

The NPA did not immediately drop the charges and subjected Nhanha to three court appearances before announcing their decision.

The NPA said it wanted to study the docket before deciding on whether to proceed with prosecution. 

On Thursday, the politician said he welcomed the NPA's decision.

Publicly

"Since the news of my arrest and subsequent appearance at the Alice Magistrate's Court, I restrained myself from publicly commenting on the matter. My primary preoccupation at this stage is the psychological ... and well-being of my wife and kids, but also respecting my party's unfolding internal processes."

Nhanha added:

I shall also be consulting with my lawyers to reflect on the events of the past two months. Until these processes are concluded, I will not be commenting on this matter any further. I would like to thank my wife Vatiswa, our kids, family, friends and colleagues for the support they have given, during this period.

The incident placed Nhanha's political career in jeopardy as the DA launched a disciplinary investigation against him.

The party has taken Nhanha to the Federal Legal Commission, the highest disciplinary authority in the party.

On Thursday, DA chairperson in the Eastern Cape Andrew Whitfield said the internal disciplinary process launched against Nhanha was still ongoing.

"I am not privy to where the investigation is. The DA takes the allegations extremely seriously which is why we refer the matter to the Federal Legal Commission," said Whitfield. 

Read more on:
