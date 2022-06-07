49m ago

add bookmark

NPA grants Zuma permission to prosecute Billy Downer privately

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Billy Downer.
Billy Downer.
PHILL MAGAKOE / POOL / AFP
  • Former president Jacob Zuma was issued a certificate to prosecute Billy Downer privately.
  • The Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal issued Zuma the certificate after it refused to prosecute Downer.
  • The DPP believes there is insufficient evidence to prosecute its senior advocate.

Former president Jacob Zuma has been authorised to prosecute advocate Bill Downer SC privately.

On Tuesday, the NPA announced that Zuma was issued with a nolle prosequi certificate.

NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in KwaZulu-Natal issued the certificate which allowed someone with direct interest in a case to pursue private prosecution.

"The DPP had declined to prosecute Downer due to insufficiency of evidence.

READ | Zuma medical parole appeal set for August

"The NPA agrees with the DPP that the charges laid against Downer are baseless and cannot be sustained, hence her decision not to prosecute him. Downer has the NPA's full support and will continue to lead the prosecution team against Zuma and (French arms company) Thales. 

Abusive private prosecution

"Zuma has the right to pursue a private prosecution, and due process should be followed. Downer will, of course, defend himself in terms of the various legal remedies available to him. The NPA will support Downer in defending himself against what we consider an abusive private prosecution," said Mhaga.

"As the NPA progresses with prosecutions of corruption and other serious economic crimes, particularly against the rich and the powerful, we expect that there will be attacks against NPA staff in an attempt to evade justice. We will not be deterred by such attacks. 

"Downer remains focused on ensuring that the trial against Zuma and Thales resumes on 15 August," Mhaga said.

Zuma failed in his attempt before Judge Piet Koen to have Downer removed as the prosecutor from the case. Koen found that none of the 14 grounds raised by Zuma as a basis for Downer being removed as his prosecutor were valid.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Appeal is expected to hear an application by Zuma and the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) in August.

READ | Jacob Zuma to institute private prosecution against prosecutor Billy Downer

Zuma and the department are seeking to challenge Gauteng High Court in Pretoria Judge Elias Matojane's ruling that he was unlawfully granted medical parole and should return to prison - without the time that he had already served on medical parole counting as part of the 15-months he was ordered to serve by the Constitutional Court. 

Former national commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser granted Zuma medical parole.

DCS had argued that there's "no evidence" Jacob Zuma illegally influenced Fraser into granting the former president medical parole, and insisted the release was lawful.

Zuma was also expected to stand trial in the Pietermaritzburg High Court to face corruption charges.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npajacob zumabilly downerkwazulu-natalpietermaritzburgpoliticscourts
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
58% - 1023 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 97 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
36% - 631 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.37
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.35
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.45
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.11
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.0%
Gold
1,854.26
+0.7%
Silver
22.25
+0.8%
Palladium
1,984.50
-1.2%
Platinum
1,017.50
-1.6%
Brent-ruolie
119.51
-0.2%
Top 40
63,734
-1.3%
All Share
70,318
-1.1%
Resource 10
76,421
-0.0%
Industrial 25
76,755
-1.8%
Financial 15
15,944
-1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo