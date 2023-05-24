NPA honours colleagues who died while 'pursuing justice for victims of crime'

The National Prosecuting Authority held a memorial in Silverton, Pretoria, for prosecutors who died in the line of duty.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said advocates Adelaide Watt and Lonwabo Booi died while fighting the scourge of violent crime.

Watt was killed in 2019 and Booi in 2021.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) held a remembrance ceremony in Silverton, Pretoria, on Tuesday to honour colleagues who died in the line of duty.

In the presence of their families and colleagues, the names of advocates Adelaide Watt and Lonwabo Booi were written on the wall of remembrance at the NPA's Pretoria head office.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said Watt and Booi lost their lives fighting for justice for victims of crime.

"Ms Watt tragically died in court while assisting a colleague in court with a matter. Mr Booi died while on his way to present a case in court. Both colleagues succumbed to death while on duty, serving the NPA, but above all, while fighting the scourge of violent crime in this country," she said.

At the age of 51, Watt was shot at the regional court in Ixopo, KwaZulu-Natal, on 18 November 2019 and died in hospital.

News24 previously reported that she was the prosecutor in a farm robbery case when a detective she often worked with fell asleep in court while in possession of a firearm exhibit in the case.

He was startled awake when the court adjourned and discharged the firearm, wounding her in the hip.

At the age of 36, Booi was shot outside the Umlazi Magistrate's Court on 16 December 2021.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker told News24 at the time that two men got out of a vehicle and fired several shots at Booi before fleeing.

At the time, he was prosecuting alleged hitmen. He was killed shortly before finalising the case.

Batohi said: "As we stand here, surrounded by their memories, we are reminded of the impact our fallen colleagues have made in pursuing justice for victims of crime.

"Tragically losing a person who was part of your life is difficult in any circumstance, and it always cuts deep. Each name engraved on this monument of honour represents a life cut short, a life dedicated to the noblest of causes," she added.

"As the national director, and I know I also speak on behalf of the whole executive and management team of the NPA when I say that what we dread most is the message that we have lost one of our own, especially when a loved one leaves home to fight the good fight, never to return. We take comfort in the knowledge that the loss results from one's pursuit of a noble cause, as is the case with the colleagues we are remembering today.

Batohi said being a prosecutor was a calling.

"While we say this a lot when we talk about our work, this is borne out by the NPA employee survey. One of the key findings of the survey was an expression by almost all members of the NPA of the meaningful work they do and dedication and pride in working in the NPA. I am certain that these two colleagues were among the many who expressed this sentiment," Batohi added.

She also said it was befitting to have the inauguration of the memorial wall during Workers' Month.

"This is very significant as the struggle for workers' rights and social justice for workers is a struggle for human rights and dignity.

"We must strive to embody the same courage, compassion, and unwavering dedication that our colleagues exemplified. Their legacy reminds us that, in the face of adversity, we must summon the strength to stand tall and resolute; it strengthens our resolve to protect those who cannot protect themselves, in particularly, vulnerable communities, and to continue to fight the good fight with increased determination," she said.