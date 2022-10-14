NPA intervenes in case of SARS investigator whose legs were found in Limpopo dam

The NPA in Limpopo has intervened in the matter of a missing SARS investigator whose legs were found at Nandoni Dam.

An inquest found that he was killed by crocodiles, but his family do not believe this and want the case re-opened.

The NPA says it's studying the docket and will indicate what steps need to be taken.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo has intervened in the case of a South African Revenue Service (SARS) investigator who went missing.

Uvhona Sikhwari's legs were later found at Nandoni Dam, but his family don't believe he was killed by crocodiles.

Sikhwari went missing in December 2018, soon after he allegedly uncovered illegal activities involving tax avoiders, including some people believed to be linked to the VBS scandal.

The Thohoyandou police opened a missing person case docket. His car was later found parked at Nandoni Dam with its keys still in the ignition and Sikhwari's personal belongings intact.

A search by police divers discovered two legs which were linked to him through DNA tests. A police inquest concluded that he was killed by crocodiles.

However, his family approached the NPA because they believed he might have been murdered and thrown into the dam.

His brother, Phunzhela Sikhwari, earlier told News24 that Uvhona was living in fear after he refused to accept bribes from some of the people he investigated.

The family wants the case to be re-opened.

NPA provincial spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, has confirmed that authorities were investigating the matter after the family had approached them.

"We cannot pre-empt what steps would be taken. Once we have studied the docket, we can indicate what needs to be done to take the matter further," Malabi-Dzhangi said.



