NPA 'ready' to prosecute former North West acting municipal manager on corruption charges

The NPA says it is ready to prosecute the former acting municipal manager of the Ratlou Local Municipality in North West.

Cassius Sejake is accused of flouting tender processes involving R7.8 million in 2018 and 2019.

He appeared in court this week, and the case was postponed so he could consult with his new lawyer.

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) says after delays, it is ready to continue with the corruption case against a former official of the Ratlou Local Municipality in North West.



The case against Cassius Sejake, former acting municipal manager of the municipality, was postponed in the Atamelang Regional Court on Tuesday so he could consult with his new lawyer.

His previous lawyer withdrew his representation, citing Sejake's lack of cooperation.

NPA North West spokesperson Henry Mamothame said despite the delays, they were ready to proceed.

"Investigations have been completed and the State is ready to proceed with pre-trial conferencing for the trial to commence."

ALSO READ | NPA has no knowledge of witnesses withdrawing statements in murder case against ANC bigwig Mandla Msibi

The Hawks arrested Sejake in September last year for allegedly flouting tender processes involving R7.8 million in 2018 and 2019, during his term as the acting municipal manager.

"It is alleged that he failed as the-then accounting officer to take reasonable steps to ensure that procurement processes were followed and observed. Service providers were allegedly appointed without a competitive bidding process," Mamothame said.

Sejake is currently out on R5 000 bail.

The case will be heard on 20 May.