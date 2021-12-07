NPA says Pretoria News' story on R400m spent on lawyers 'inaccurate', 'extremely far-fetched'

The NPA's Investigating Directorate has accused Pretoria News of inaccuracies in its reporting.

The newspaper accused the directorate's head, Hermione Cronje, of spending R400 million on white lawyers from the Western Cape.

The directorate says Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi refuses to retract the article.

The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID) has accused Pretoria News of running a "factually incorrect" article which stated that it spent R400 million on "white advocates from the Western Cape".



On Tuesday morning, ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the newspaper's report was "not only inaccurate, but extremely far-fetched".

In the article on Monday, the newspaper reported that ID head Hermione Cronje had spent the amount on white advocates from the Western Cape and accused her of sending rude emails to National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi.

Cronje resigned from her post last week and will leave her position in March next year.

Seboka said the NPA's annual report, which was submitted to Parliament and was publicly available on the NPA's website, showed that the ID had received a budget allocation of R38 million during the Adjusted Estimates of National Expenditure process. An additional Medium-Term Expenditure Framework allocation of R372 million was appropriated to the ID.

"The ID's actual expenditure for the financial year 2021-'22 to date is R106 million."

She said the ID provided accurate information to Pretoria News and asked the newspaper to rectify its reporting.

"Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi has informed the NPA the publication has 'no intention to retract the article. We trust our sources and have no reason to doubt the credibility of the information given to us'," Seboka said.

News24 tried get hold of Rampedi for comment but was unsuccessful.

