NPA, SIU reviewing working relationship in attempt to fast-track prosecutions

The NPA and SIU are set to finalise the signing of a memorandum of understanding reviewing the working relationship between the agencies.

The move was motivated by a widening gap between criminal referrals from the SIU and the NPA’s ability to prosecute these matters.

As of Tuesday, the SIU had referred over 1 500 matters to the NPA, and only 41 cases had been prosecuted.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Special Investigating Unit (SIU) heads, advocate Shamila Batohi and advocate Andy Mothibi, on Tuesday told the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that the two agencies were in the process of signing a memorandum of understanding reviewing the working relationship between them.

They said the memorandum of understanding sought to bridge the ever-widening gap between criminal referrals made by the SIU and the NPA’s ability to pursue prosecutions.

Batohi said the major stumbling block was that the agencies were governed by different Acts and therefore operated under different legal regimes and mandates.

"The SIU is governed by the SIU Act, and its mandate is to investigate maladministration in state institutions and municipalities. The mandate and the legislation provide for investigations to be conducted through a civil procedure.

"The police and the NPA, on the other hand, are responsible for criminal procedure elements of investigations and prosecutions.

"Beyond these mandate differences, SIU referrals are not trial-ready matters that may be immediately taken to court. Referrals provide useful information to assist a criminal investigation and may form a good basis for investigators to follow suspicious transactions," said Batohi.

She clarified that investigations and findings by the SIU, which were of a civil nature, were made on a balance of probabilities, and the burden of proof was much lower compared to requirements needed when the NPA took a matter to prosecution.

"In criminal cases, one needs to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt."

The prosecution head said that, in the majority of SIU referrals to the NPA, most of these cases still needed more investigation.

According to the presentation made by the NPA before Scopa on Tuesday, there were over 1 500 referrals by the SIU, with 1 098 of these matters still under investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks). The mandate of the Hawks is to investigate criminal matters before the NPA prosecutes.

The NPA has, after consideration, declined to prosecute 253 matters, and a mere 41 cases have been prosecuted.

Batohi emphasised that the biggest difficulty was that most of the referred matters were under investigation. She added that the Hawks needed to be properly capacitated in order to ensure that prosecutions happened more quickly.

"We as the broader criminal justice system are only as strong as our weakest link," she said Batohi in reference to the Hawks’ lack of investigative capacity.

Deputy National Director Of Public Prosecutions advocate Rodney de Kock said that further to statements obtained by the SIU during its investigations, the NPA, Hawks and the SA Police Services (SAPS) always needed additional evidence to ensure that the matters were ready for prosecution.

"The SIU will find that a person or entity has committed maladministration and institute a civil recovery. The NPA, Hawks, and the SAPS then have to get forensic audit reports which are often a very complicated and involved process.

"The process involves getting authorisations for the appointment of forensic auditors, and as we know, there is currently no internal capacity within the state to do these complex audits, and this has to be outsourced," said De Kock.

He added that another tedious undertaking, that still had to be done after a matter had been referred to the NPA, was getting authorisations from magistrates to get the bank statements from the implicated parties, since bank records obtained by the SIU were not admissible in criminal matters.

De Kock said attempts were underway to ensure a smaller gap between referrals and prosecutions.

He said the NPA, SIU, Hawks and SAPS were in the process of signing a memorandum of understanding into reviewing the working methodology between the agencies.

Some of the new proposals include the SIU involving both the NPA and the Hawks much sooner in its investigations to ensure that the outcomes are ready for criminal prosecution.

De Kock said the memorandum had not yet been concluded, as national police commissioner Khehla Sitole had requested time to consult fully with the Hawks about the roles and mandates of each agency in the proposed working methodology.

Mothibi added that the SIU also held reservations about some of the proposals in the memorandum and wished that there could be more consultations.