NPA still applying its mind on whether to prosecute DA's Mlindi Nhanha for attempted murder

Mlindi Nhanha was arrested on 4 April for allegedly shooting at his brother-in-law Mxolisi Daniel.

Daniel withdrew the charges citing that he resolved the differences with Nhanha.

Nhanha is not off the hook yet as the NPA said it was still studying the docket to make its own decision whether to prosecute.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is yet to decide on whether to prosecute DA member of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and the party's spokesperson in the Eastern Cape Mlindi Nhanha for attempted murder.

This is after the NPA said it would study the docket and make a decision, despite the victim in the case having withdrawn the charges.

The NPA had been due to announce the decision on Monday, but postponed the case again to allow the Director of Public Prosecutions to apply their mind.

The case has now been moved to Thursday 10 June for the decision on whether to prosecute, said NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani.

Nhanha, 51, who is out on R500 bail, made a brief appearance in the Alice Magistrate's Court on Monday.

READ | DA bigwig in court for attempted murder of brother-in-law

He is accused of shooting at his brother-in-law Mxolisi Daniel.

Daniel subsequently withdrew the charges.

Nhanha said he would comment on the case after Thursday's court appearance.

It's alleged that Nhanha assaulted Daniel in the early hours of 4 April in Dyamala location in Alice after an altercation.

ALSO READ | Case opened against Nelson Mandela Bay mayor for 'demolishing beachfront braai stands'

The NPA said Nhanha allegedly became violent after Daniel chased him out of his homestead.

It is alleged that Nhanha went to his car, took his firearm, shot at Daniel, but missed.

Nhanha left the homestead and Daniel also left to report the matter at the Alice police station.

The politician was arrested the following day and his firearm confiscated.

However, Daniel subsequently submitted a withdrawal statement citing that he and Nhanha had resolved their differences.

Nhanha is represented by top Makhanda lawyer Brin Broody. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

His response will be added once received.