NPA tells court Zuma has poor prospects of success in 'special plea' appeal case

Former president Jacob Zuma appeared in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court on Monday.

Zuma wants lead prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer removed from his case. He also wants to be acquitted on criminal charges.

But the State says Zuma's claim that he will not receive a fair trial because of Downer were speculative.

Former president Jacob Zuma's claim that he will not receive a fair criminal trial because of lead prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer's alleged lack of independence is speculative, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) argued on Monday.



Andrew Breitenbach SC, for the NPA, told the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg that the fairness of the trial would be best decided after all the evidence in Zuma's trial is led.

"The proof of the pudding will be in the trial itself. Evidence will be led, and once that is done, this court will be in a position to assess the merit of that contention," the advocate argued.

Zuma was in court seeking leave to appeal Judge Piet Koen's dismissal of his "special plea" application.

In his special plea application, Zuma had sought the removal of Downer and his acquittal on corruption charges.

However, Breitenbach argued that the former president had no right to seek leave to appeal from the Supreme Court of Appeal unless, and until, he has been convicted and sentenced by the High Court.

He also said an appeal would not be in the interest of justice, adding that the criminal trial had already been unreasonably delayed.

READ | Zuma supporter blames ANC leadership for poor turnout

"An appeal at this stage would be contrary to the interest of justice. In other words, the interest of justice now requires that the matter now proceeds to trial on the accused's plea of not guilty," Breitenbach said.

He said in its judgment the court had already pointed out that the fairness of the trial was an issue that would be determined when the criminal trial has been heard.

AFP Jerome Delay / POOL / AFP

"It's clear, we submit that it would not be in the interest of justice to permit such an appeal if the applicant for leave to appeal has poor prospects of success in the intended appeal," Breitenbach said.



He added that there was a likelihood that the appeal would be a waste of time and would cause further delays.

"Mr Zuma's intended appeal against the dismissal of the special plea does indeed have poor prospects of success."

Earlier, the court heard how Zuma was treated differently from everyone else.

His advocate Dali Mpofu argued that the procedure adopted in Zuma's leave to appeal application was, "... irregular and out of the ordinary", because the judge allowed the State to file an answer to the former president's case.

"In my experience, I have never seen anything like that," Mpofu said.

READ | First take: SA not a banana republic - despite Zuma and Fraser's efforts to make it one

He said the former president was of the "strong view" that the issue of his cases being "treated differently" needed to be addressed.



Mpofu said Zuma had questioned why a procedure that was "unheard of" had been adopted in his case.

AFP Jerome Delay / POOL / AFP

Zuma's other advocate Thabani Masuku SC argued that the former president's special plea has reasonable prospects of success.



He also argued that in the special plea judgment, there was no single reference where Judge Koen quoted from the affidavit of ex-Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) head Willie Hofmeyr which, "... show what kind of misconduct, what kind of criminal activities were involved in the prosecution of Mr Zuma by the NPA".

He said the courts should be "concerned" and "horrified" by what Hofmeyr has alleged.

Masuku said Zuma should not have to, "... suffer the indignity of a cooked-up prosecution".

He also said if Hofmeyr is correct in his affidavit, then it would mean the case was "manufactured" for political reasons.

ALSO READ | Holomisa hails Zuma meeting with King Dalindyebo as success

In October 2021, the High Court ruled that Zuma had failed to prove that Downer lacked the "title" to prosecute him.

Zuma had claimed Downer lacked the independence and impartiality to conduct the case lawfully. Judge Koen dismissed the matter and said Zuma's corruption trial should proceed in April this year.

The former president faces 16 charges relating to 783 payments he allegedly received from his former financial advisor Schabir Shaik and a R500 000-a-year bribe that the State alleges Shaik facilitated for him from French arms company Thales.

Zuma has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, including corruption, fraud, racketeering, and money laundering.

In his judgment, Judge Koen said many of the allegations Zuma raised against Downer were based on speculation and suspicion or were inadmissible hearsay. He said they were not based on facts.