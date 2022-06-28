6m ago

NPA to finally prosecute Gauteng deputy speaker for assault after prosecutor withdrew case

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
Gerrie Nel and Sergeant Lizzy Mojapelo.
Iavan Pijoos
  • Johannesburg's DPP is satisfied there is a prima facie case against Nomvuyo Mhlakaza­-Manamela, who allegedly assaulted a police officer.
  • Sergeant Lizzy Mojapelo approached AfriForum after her assault case against the politician was withdrawn last year.
  • Mhlakaza-Manamela allegedly assaulted Mojapelo in February 2020.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided to prosecute the Gauteng legislature's deputy speaker, Nomvuyo Mhlakaza­-Manamela, after she allegedly assaulted a police officer in February 2020.

The decision comes after AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit requested a nolle prosequi certificate two weeks ago.

A nolle prosequi certificate is issued to a party, which has an interest to pursue private prosecution, when the prosecuting authority declines to prosecute in a particular case.

In response to AfriForum's request, the NPA said it was satisfied there was a prima facie case against Mhlakaza­-Manamela.

Andrew Chauke, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Johannesburg, said his office had instructed the chief prosecutor that Mhlakaza­-Manamela should be prosecuted on charges of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and crimen injuria.

Chauke said the senior prosecutor, who had withdrawn the matter, had been reprimanded.

The unit's head, Gerrie Nel, said: "This is a victory for the principle of equality before the law. We will ensure that politicians are not sheltered from prosecution."

Mhlakaza-Manamela allegedly assaulted a Protection and Security Services officer, Sergeant Lizzy Mojapelo.

The incident took place at Mhlakaza-Manamela's home; her husband is Buti Manamela, the deputy minister of higher education.

At a media briefing two weeks ago, Nel said Mojapelo alleged that Mhlakaza-Manamela severely assaulted her in a drunken fit of rage.

"She further stated that her police superiors did not want to help her open a case, but instead did everything in their power to frustrate those efforts," Nel said.

Mojapelo approached the unit after her assault case against the politician was withdrawn last year.

Nel said senior prosecutors allegedly told Mojapelo the matter would be difficult to prosecute because it involved a "very high-profile person".

According to Nel, a medical examination confirmed that Mojapela had sustained multiple injuries and that she was 11 weeks pregnant at the time.

"I am very happy with the decision from the NPA; it is just unfortunate that AfriForum had to get involved first. The NPA had better serve my daughter and me with justice, that is all we need," Mojapelo said.

Mhlakaza-Manamela has not yet responded to a request for comment. It will be added once received.

The NPA's Isaac Dhludhlu said they would respond once information was received.

