NPA to oppose bail for more than 1 200 people arrested for looting, public violence

Qaanitah Hunter
  • The NPA will oppose bail for people arrested for looting and public violence, government has said.
  • More than 1 200 people were arrested in connection with the unrest across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng by Tuesday.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet political leaders on Wednesday as part of broader consultations.

Government has announced that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will oppose bail for the more than 1 200 people arrested for public violence and economic sabotage.

This is as violent looting persisted well into Tuesday evening in both Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Suspected looters who surrendered to armed private security officers are marched outside, in a flooded mall in Vosloorus.

Government said in a statement the NPA was putting together special teams of prosecutors to prosecute the 1 230 people arrested for public violence and looting.

In a statement, acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said law enforcement agencies have also been tasked with protecting Covid-19 vaccine storage sites, schools and clinics where vaccinations are being rolled out.

She said President Cyril Ramaphosa has embarked on a round of consultations with leaders of different sectors of society "to develop a society-wide response to the violence and destruction affecting many parts of the country".

"President Ramaphosa chaired the meeting of the National Security Council to assess developments around the country and coordinate government's security response – including intelligence gathering – to the widespread criminality. This evening (Tuesday), the president, accompanied by several ministers, met with religious leaders from the different faith communities. The leaders expressed support for government's efforts in bringing stability to a number of areas where incidents of interest is taking place," Ntshavheni said.

She said religious leaders expressed support for the deployment of the South African National Defence Force to support the police in stabilising the situation, and also called for a comprehensive response to the societal conditions enabling the events unfolding around the country.

They also called for a national day of prayer amid the unrest.

"Tomorrow morning, Wednesday, 14 July 2021, the president will have a consultation with leaders of political parties."

Ntshavheni said government leaders were also engaging with informal and small business associations, community leaders, traditional leaders and others, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

