Sibongiseni Gabada killing: NPA to review provisional withdrawal of charges against suspect

Vanessa Banton
  • The NPA will review its decision to provisionally withdraw the charges against a man accused of murdering Khayelitsha woman, Sibongiseni Gabada. 
  • Gabada's body was discovered in a black bag next to a shack belonging to her boyfriend. 
  • The NPA's decision followed a statement from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has decided to review as a matter of urgency the decision to provisionally withdraw the charges against a man accused of murdering a Khayelitsha woman.

According to IOL, Sibongiseni Gabada, 36, had been missing for two weeks before her body was found decomposing in a black bag at the end of May.

According to the publication, a man believed to be Gabada's boyfriend reportedly confessed to finding her body and stuffing it in a bag. He claimed that she was alive when he went for a smoke on 24 May, but when he returned inside, he found she had died. 

IOL reported that the man's neighbours found the bag next to his shack a week later.

According to City Vision, Gabada's body had been chopped into pieces. 

The 34-year-old was arrested and appeared in court on 1 and 8 June.

Surge of murders

In a statement on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned a "surge in murders of women and children", since the country entered alert Level 3 of the Covid-19 lockdown on 1 June.

Citing the case of Gabada, the president said survivors of gender-based violence believe the criminal justice is failing them.

The president said that, despite Gabada's boyfriend allegedly confessing to the murder, the case against him was dropped, reportedly due to a lack of evidence.

Ramaphosa also referenced the murders of Tshegofatso Pule and Naledi Phangindawo, who were murdered this week. 

"I urge the SAPS to act swiftly to track down whoever was involved in these murders and ensure there is justice for the murdered women and children. I also urge our communities to end the culture of silence and speak up. In doing so, you will be saving lives," Ramaphosa said.

Investigation

In a statement on Saturday, the NPA said it had decided to review the decision to provisionally withdraw the charges against the suspect as a matter of urgency.

"We have also requested an urgent further investigation to be done on the case. We will advise the family and the public once we have made our decision following the review," NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said in a statement on Saturday. 

sibongiseni gabadacape towncrime
