46m ago

add bookmark

NPA to set up specialist unit to probe, prosecute apartheid-era atrocity crimes

accreditation
Compiled by Jenna Etheridge
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Shamila Batohi.
Shamila Batohi.
GCIS
  • The NPA is in the process of setting up a specialist unit to investigate and prosecute apartheid-era crimes.
  • The Hawks have created a specialist team of detectives for such cases.
  • Shamila Batohi says time is not on their side and they have a small window to ensure accountability.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks are bolstering resources to go after those responsible for apartheid-era atrocity crimes in the 1960s.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the crime fighting bodies said the NPA was in the process of setting up a specialist unit to investigate and prosecute these crimes.

The NPA would appoint former experienced prosecutors in offices which required additional capacity, while a "dedicated national office capacity will provide specialised advice, coordination, and monitoring and support".

READ | Ahmed Timol murder: Apartheid cop's application for permanent stay of prosecution fails

The Hawks, meanwhile, had created a dedicated detective team of 34 "competent and highly skilled" former police officials to assign to such cases.

They were appointed from 1 April on a contractual basis of three years.

They said:

The investigation of these cases that were being conducted by the fulltime Hawks members with multiple case dockets on hand, is now taken over by these dedicated and specialised teams, which is aligned to the regionalised approach adopted by the NPA. Our collective efforts are starting to pay off and a further 59 cases have been identified.

On Monday, the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed apartheid cop Joao Rodrigues' application for a permanent stay of prosecution for the murder of anti-apartheid activist, Ahmed Timol.

The bodies said the judgment bolstered their determination and commitment to revive investigations and initiate prosecutions.

"The NPA acknowledges that the unmerited delay of prosecutions of these cases amounts to the denial of justice to the victims of apartheid era atrocities."

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi had transferred Truth and Reconciliation Commission cases to the relevant Directors of Prosecutions, in the applicable regions where the crimes were committed.

READ | Apartheid killers must face the music

"This approach increased the number of experienced prosecutors available to handle these complex cases. As a result, the number of cases has increased from four to 53 over the past 12 months."

The inquests into the deaths in detention of Neil Aggett and Ernest Dipale, which were reopened, were at an advanced stage, according to the statement.

The NPA had also obtained ministerial approval to open another inquest. Further details were not provided on that inquest.

The two bodies said health conditions and circumstances of the witnesses and suspects, together with the nature of available evidence, further complicated the investigation and prosecution of these cases.

"The challenges in investigating these cases cannot be underestimated."

Batohi said: "Time is not in our side. We have a small window to address this; loved ones need to see justice being done; and justice will not be served until we act decisively against those that the NPA was once powerless to hold to account."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npahawksshamila batohi
Lottery
One person bags R242k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to gun control, South Africa needs:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Stricter laws to control gun ownership
28% - 1062 votes
To allow citizens to make their own choices
72% - 2672 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
view
Rand - Dollar
14.15
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.64
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.88
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.74
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,781.44
0.0%
Silver
26.11
0.0%
Palladium
2,635.97
0.0%
Platinum
1,116.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.18
+0.8%
Top 40
60,140
-0.1%
All Share
66,216
-0.1%
Industrial 25
86,395
-0.8%
Financial 15
13,080
+0.5%
Resource 10
64,062
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo