NPA withdraws charges of rape, abduction against a North West mayor, due to insufficient evidence

The rape and abduction case against the mayor of the Lekwa-Teemane municipality in the North West, Mpho Meshack Pilane, has been withdrawn.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew the matter at the Delareyville Magistrate's Court.

"The charges, two of rape and two of abduction in relation to two girls aged 15 and 16, were withdrawn due to insufficient evidence. "The docket has since been handed back to the SAPS," NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame said in a statement on Monday.

News24 earlier reported that, in February, Pilane, 36, resigned ahead of a motion of no confidence. Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) launched the motion.F4SD provincial secretary and chief whip in the municipality, Lenyatso Legabe, previously said that they welcomed Pilane's "forced" resignation and the appointment of his successor, Lydia Duiker.

Pilane told the SABC the resignation was not an admission of guilt, but rather guided by the decision of the ANC's national executive committee to adopt guidelines on the process members should follow when faced with criminal cases.

"I serve at the behest of the ANC that deployed me," he was quoted as saying.

