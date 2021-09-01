18m ago

add bookmark

NPA won't prosecute woman for crimen injuria after she accused Fresh, Euphonik of rape on Twitter

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu and Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The NPA declined to prosecute DJ Euphonik for rape.
The NPA declined to prosecute DJ Euphonik for rape.
Ziyaad Douglas, Gallo Images
  • The National Prosecuting Authority says it has decided not to prosecute a crimen injuria case against a woman who accused DJs Fresh and Euphonik of rape.
  • The woman first made the allegation on Twitter before opening a criminal case.
  • But the prosecution declined to prosecute the rape case.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has declined to prosecute a crimen injuria case which DJs Euphonik and Fresh lodged against a woman who publicly accused them of rape.

On Tuesday, NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana told News24: "The NPA can confirm that a decision not to institute prosecution based on charges of criminal defamation was taken. The NPA is of the view that there are no prospects of a successful criminal prosecution," Mahanjana said. 

READ | Fresh and Euphonik: Woman's family deny calling DJ to say she is a liar

Mahanjana added that the attorneys who were representing the parties had been informed.

The woman who goes by the Twitter handle Nampree, first made the rape allegation on social media platform Twitter.

The NPA declined to prosecute her case due to "insufficient evidence", and the DJs opened the crimen injuria case against her.

City Press reported that the men were counter-suing the woman and had filed court documents, demanding R1 million from her. City Press also reported that the woman had filed a defamation suit after Euphonik replied to one of the woman's tweets in February, suggesting that she was a "liar" and "an extortionist".

Nampree's legal representative, Brenda Madumase, confirmed that they planned to sue Euphonik for defamation. 

"They pursued the victim criminally and civilly and we are also suing Euphonik for defamation. The State declined [to prosecute] the crimen injuria case. They had argued that the victim unlawfully and intentionally impaired their dignity. However, by not prosecuting the case, the NPA does not believe their assertion and version."

Euphonik's spokesperson told News24 on Tuesday evening that he would not agree to any interviews at this stage.

Attempts to get hold of Fresh for his comment were unsuccessful. Comment will be added if received.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npadj freshdj euphonikdefamation
Lottery
R250k for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should schools drop Life orientation from high school to save the 2021 academic year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely, let's remove another elective subject too
27% - 420 votes
Yes, it's not a necessary subject at this stage of the pandemic
41% - 654 votes
No, students need to learn these skills somewhere
32% - 506 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.48
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.91
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.08
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.61
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,815.55
+0.1%
Silver
23.83
-0.3%
Palladium
2,477.50
+0.1%
Platinum
1,015.00
-0.3%
Brent Crude
71.63
-0.8%
Top 40
61,305
+0.4%
All Share
67,724
+0.4%
Resource 10
66,516
+0.2%
Industrial 25
84,092
+0.8%
Financial 15
14,510
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo