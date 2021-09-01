NPA won't prosecute woman for crimen injuria after she accused Fresh, Euphonik of rape on Twitter

The National Prosecuting Authority says it has decided not to prosecute a crimen injuria case against a woman who accused DJs Fresh and Euphonik of rape.

The woman first made the allegation on Twitter before opening a criminal case.

But the prosecution declined to prosecute the rape case.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has declined to prosecute a crimen injuria case which DJs Euphonik and Fresh lodged against a woman who publicly accused them of rape.

On Tuesday, NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana told News24: "The NPA can confirm that a decision not to institute prosecution based on charges of criminal defamation was taken. The NPA is of the view that there are no prospects of a successful criminal prosecution," Mahanjana said.

Mahanjana added that the attorneys who were representing the parties had been informed.

The woman who goes by the Twitter handle Nampree, first made the rape allegation on social media platform Twitter.

The NPA declined to prosecute her case due to "insufficient evidence", and the DJs opened the crimen injuria case against her.

City Press reported that the men were counter-suing the woman and had filed court documents, demanding R1 million from her. City Press also reported that the woman had filed a defamation suit after Euphonik replied to one of the woman's tweets in February, suggesting that she was a "liar" and "an extortionist".

Nampree's legal representative, Brenda Madumase, confirmed that they planned to sue Euphonik for defamation.

"They pursued the victim criminally and civilly and we are also suing Euphonik for defamation. The State declined [to prosecute] the crimen injuria case. They had argued that the victim unlawfully and intentionally impaired their dignity. However, by not prosecuting the case, the NPA does not believe their assertion and version."

Euphonik's spokesperson told News24 on Tuesday evening that he would not agree to any interviews at this stage.

Attempts to get hold of Fresh for his comment were unsuccessful. Comment will be added if received.

