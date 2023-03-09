1h ago

Share

NSFAS intervenes after students protest over its R45 000 housing bursary cap

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
University of the Western Cape students protest outside the Bremner building against fee blocks and a lack of student accommodation.
University of the Western Cape students protest outside the Bremner building against fee blocks and a lack of student accommodation.
Luke Daniel, News24
  • The National Student Financial Aid Scheme will intervene where students have been denied housing over the cap.
  • NSFAS introduced the R45 000 cap to mitigate instances of price fixing of student accommodation.
  • It will prioritise six public universities in its engagements. 

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) will step in to assist in the ongoing student “accommodation crisis”.

In a meeting with the South African Union of Students (SAUS) on Monday, NSFAS committed to intervening at universities.

The R45 000 cap on funding for accommodation is one of the main reasons for the ongoing student protests.

The cap was introduced this year after it was discovered that there had been price fixing and in some instances collusion from university staff for exorbitant fees at tertiary accommodation.

Students on the NSFAS grant are concerned that they will have to pay the excess, and in some cases the price cap has prevented them from accessing accommodation.

On Thursday, NSFAS said SAUS agreed it would assist the scheme in collating details of students who do not have accommodation and are allegedly sleeping in public places, and NSFAS is engaging universities to receive credible information to fast-track the process.

READ | 'Unacceptable': Wits slams students for marching to VC's house, allegedly threatening to burn it

“SAUS leadership has made an undertaking to contact all SRCs [student representative councils] in affected universities to supply the information. In the meantime, NSFAS is in the process of identifying alternative accommodations to be provided within the stipulated rate of R45 000 per annum," the scheme said. 

The following universities will be prioritised:

  • University of Pretoria;
  • University of the Witwatersrand;
  • Stellenbosch University;
  • University of KwaZulu-Natal;
  • Rhodes University; and
  • Sol Plaatje University

NSFAS spokesperson Slumezi Skosana said, "Where necessary, NSFAS will have to take extraordinary measures to ensure that NSFAS-funded students are not left stranded due to skyrocketing accommodation costs."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nsfaseducation
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you rather pay per channel for TV content or stick to streaming services?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Streaming is more value for money
46% - 727 votes
There are certain things only pay-TV can deliver
9% - 136 votes
Wouldn’t mind a combination of both
28% - 440 votes
I’m not buying into binge-watch culture
17% - 272 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.48
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
22.02
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.54
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.21
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
948.19
+1.0%
Palladium
1,378.72
+0.7%
Gold
1,828.79
+0.8%
Silver
20.12
+0.5%
Brent Crude
82.66
-0.8%
Top 40
71,845
-0.0%
All Share
77,664
-0.1%
Resource 10
65,251
-0.2%
Industrial 25
104,746
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,501
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

08 Mar

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

11h ago

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

11h ago

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo