NSFAS ordered 180 000 laptops - but only 15 000 students needed them: Report lifts lid on its challenges

A parliamentary report details several challenges at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

An understaffed communication centre and inadequate IT systems and are at the heart of the problems.

Parliament’s higher education committee has made several recommendations as part of a turn-around strategy.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) ordered 180 000 laptops, although a survey indicated that 15 000 university students would need them.



In addition to this, plans to acquire a fully integrated IT system are underway, but it would take nine months to have a new fully operational system, adding to the headline-grabbing challenges the entity has faced in the past.

READ | NSFAS structure yet to be aligned to face new reality, board chairperson tells Parliament

These details were contained in a report of the portfolio committee on higher education, science and technology on its oversight visit to the NSFAS head office on 18 May.

The report is dated 2 June.

In relation to the procurement of laptops for students, NSFAS CEO Andile Nongogo told the committee the entity had undertaken a survey to determine the extent and demand of laptops by students.

Ordered

"The results of the survey showed that only 15 000 university students indicated that they would need laptops, though the entity had ordered 180 000 laptops.

"There were a number of institutions that opted out of the laptop initiative by the entity and undertook their own procurement process. The tender for the laptops was awarded to four companies, including Microsoft. The impact of Covid-19 and limited stock contributed to the delays of this project," the report read.

READ | Covid-19: Infections rise at Eastern Cape schools as universities focus on online learning

In April 2020, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande announced that laptops would be provided to assist students "as part of a multimodal teaching and learning" during the Covid-19 pandemic.



During an address at the official launch of the NSFAS digital learning device programme last week, Nzimande said monitoring reports indicate that 68% of students indicated that they require a digital laptop or tablet.

Nzimande said a total of 47 580 laptops are in stock and available for distribution, and with responses from only 17 colleges, planning for the distribution to these 17 colleges has started.



"For the university sector, we have about seven universities participating in this process as the majority of our universities have already made provision to supply their students with laptops. As a matter of fact, already 64% of university students have gadgets.

"By 30 June, we will be having about 22 420 laptops arriving in our country. These laptops will be immediately distributed in line with our guidelines. Going forward, we will be having an additional 10 000 to 20 000 laptops arriving on a weekly basis from 1st week of August 2021," Nzimande said.

Concerning information technology (IT), Nongogo told the committee that, when the new leadership took over, there were inadequate ICT governance arrangements.

Strategies

"The entity did not have an ICT digital strategy, and its systems were not fit for purpose. The mitigating strategies included developing an NSFAS ICT digital strategy and building and buying a fully integrated system.

"The CEO mentioned that the plans to acquire the fully integrated system were underway and it would take nine months to have a fully operational new system. The entity aimed at procuring the services of a local IT service provider, which would also enable the transfer of skills to the NSFAS employees," the report read.

The committee found there were still too many queries received from students who complain about outstanding allowances and the delays experienced in resolving them.

READ ALSO | Food security: 15% of students went hungry some days during lockdown, study shows

"The slow turn-around time by the NSFAS in responding to student queries was noted with concern. The high volume of monthly inbound calls (500 000) received by the entity showed that there were challenges with its systems in particular the resolution of students’ appeals. The proposed plan to procure a new system to cater for the student-centred model was welcome," the report read.

The committee recommended that the procurement of the new ICT system be fast-tracked.

It also proposed that NSFAS consider outsourcing its call centre, given its inadequate staff capacity to deal with the volume of calls and queries.

Papama Mpupa from the NSFAS media unit did not respond to a request for comment.

Her response will be added once received.