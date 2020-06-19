15m ago

add bookmark

NSFAS paid R100 million for an inadequate IT system - Nzimande

Jason Felix
Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande.
Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande.
GCIS
  • Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande has told Parliament a R100-million information technology system the National Student Financial Aid Scheme acquired in 2013, is inadequate.
  • NSFAS did not have the requisite capacity and technical knowledge required for a successful student financial aid administration.
  • The IT platform and systems built to manage the processes were not able to function effectively.

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande has said a R100-million information technology (IT) system the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) started using around 2013, was found to be inadequate four years later.

This IT system and several other administration and business operating inefficiencies will form part of an investigation by a Ministerial Task Team reviewing NSFAS business processes.

Nzimande briefed MPs during a virtual sitting of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology on Friday.

"It's something I am concerned about. I remember approving, around 2013, about R100 million for the procurement of a new IT system for NSFAS. By 2017, it was exposed as being inadequate. I don't understand why," Nzimande said.

"I am still very concerned to go back to that and understand why we paid R100 million for an IT system which is found [four] years down the line, to be terribly wanting. This caused huge delays."

The committee found:

  • NSFAS did not have the requisite capacity and technical knowledge required for a successful student financial aid administration from the start of the applications process to successfully funding students;
  • The IT platform and systems built to manage the processes were not able to function effectively;
  • There were huge delays in paying students and making funding decisions and it was necessary for outside assistance to be brought in to resolve the 2017 funding cycle; and
  • By August 2018, there were still aspects of the 2017 student funding cycle that had to be resolved, and these had a knock-on effect on the 2018 funding cycle.

"We need to move to sophisticated data analysis and we need that for NSFAS. That is why one of the things I am looking at is the possibility of changing one of the chief directorates to become chief data systems. That is where the world is going. I was the one who raised the issue [the R100-million IT system] and I will go back to find out why the system was so wanting," he said.

READ ALSOSome university students to be allowed into residences - Blade

Nzimande said the investigation will review specifically the interface between the NSFAS IT system and the IT systems at universities and colleges.

"This review must identify the critical issues that have led to the failure of the integration of data between NSFAS and institutions and make recommendations on the possibility of adaptation to automatically support data transfer," he said.

EFF MP Phuti Peter Keetse said the R100-million IT system was a waste.

"We were jubilant about your appointment as minister. We were hopeful, yet this IT system of R100 million could not assist anyone. When we reflect on your department, you will agree with the young people out there calling for your resignation," he said.

Committee chairperson Philly Mapulane welcomed the establishment the NSFAS committee but said more needs to be done to cater for the so-called "missing middle" students.

Nzimande said there should be a discussion on the use of public and private pension funds to help fund more students, especially the missing middle.

"In any case, Covid-19 is telling us to actually build a new economy. Building that new economy means we have to mobilise domestic resources in a manner that will direct funds towards building a productive economy, investing in infrastructure and so on. Why can't we engage and debate that? I honestly do believe that we can be able to find a viable scheme," he said.

Related Links
Lockdown: This is government's new plan to allow students back on campuses
NSFAS funding to continue while academic year is underway - Nzimande
NSFAS has spent R4.2bn in upfront payments on students, says Nzimande
Read more on:
nsfasblade ­nzimandeeducation
Lottery
1 person bags R245k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you feel government is doing enough to protect women against gender-based violence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
8% - 491 votes
No
67% - 4347 votes
It needs to do more
26% - 1660 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.34
(+0.13)
ZAR/GBP
21.43
(+0.93)
ZAR/EUR
19.40
(+0.46)
ZAR/AUD
11.88
(+0.49)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.13)
Gold
1741.39
(+1.10)
Silver
17.65
(+1.57)
Platinum
811.00
(+0.79)
Brent Crude
41.20
(+1.72)
Palladium
1903.36
(+0.84)
All Share
54224.40
(+0.53)
Top 40
49812.34
(+0.45)
Financial 15
10552.73
(+0.58)
Industrial 25
75183.31
(-0.14)
Resource 10
49656.29
(+1.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

8h ago

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo