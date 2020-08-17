49m ago

add bookmark

NSFAS stops funding to 5 000 non-qualifying students

Ntwaagae Seleka
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
NSFAS has halted funding for 5 000 students.
NSFAS has halted funding for 5 000 students.
Getty Images
  • NSFAS has stopped funding a total of 5 000 students for the 2020 academic year.
  • This came after SARS revealed that the students declared total household family income above the R350 000 threshold.
  • The affected students will have 14 days from the date of issue to petition this decision by submitting proof of family income or change of income to NSFAS for review.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has stopped funding 5 000 students for the 2020 academic year.

Funding was halted after SARS revealed that those students declared total household family income above the R350 000 threshold.

MUST READ | Warrant of arrest for 'NSFAS millionaire' after failing to appear in court

NSFAS administrator Dr Randall Carolissen said they notified the students and informed them of the process they needed to follow to challenge their funding status.

"The affected students will have 14 days from the date of issue to petition this decision by submitting proof of family income or change of income to NSFAS for review.

"The documents need to be submitted to IncomeReview@nsfas.org.za. NSFAS reserves the right to make the correct funding decisions based on its financial eligibility verification processes," said Carolissen.

Related Links
Warrant of arrest issued for NSFAS 'millionaire' Sibongile Mani
NSFAS applications open for 2021, says higher education dept
'Ghost students' haunt NSFAS
Read more on:
educationnsfas
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Your take on SA rugby players opting not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in England over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Their personal views should be respected
57% - 2285 votes
I'm disappointed
12% - 485 votes
What's the issue? They wore 'Rugby against Racism' T-shirts
31% - 1246 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

13h ago

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.47
(-0.65)
ZAR/GBP
22.87
(-0.54)
ZAR/EUR
20.72
(-0.72)
ZAR/AUD
12.59
(-0.89)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.17)
Gold
1987.72
(+2.87)
Silver
27.43
(+5.12)
Platinum
948.99
(+1.35)
Brent Crude
45.43
(0.00)
Palladium
2187.52
(+3.69)
All Share
57435.08
(+0.63)
Top 40
53140.21
(+0.76)
Financial 15
9968.10
(-1.85)
Industrial 25
75290.59
(+0.24)
Resource 10
60226.69
(+2.21)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo