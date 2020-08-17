NSFAS stops funding to 5 000 non-qualifying students

NSFAS has stopped funding a total of 5 000 students for the 2020 academic year.

This came after SARS revealed that the students declared total household family income above the R350 000 threshold.

The affected students will have 14 days from the date of issue to petition this decision by submitting proof of family income or change of income to NSFAS for review.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has stopped funding 5 000 students for the 2020 academic year.

Funding was halted after SARS revealed that those students declared total household family income above the R350 000 threshold.

MUST READ | Warrant of arrest for 'NSFAS millionaire' after failing to appear in court

NSFAS administrator Dr Randall Carolissen said they notified the students and informed them of the process they needed to follow to challenge their funding status.

NSFAS STATEMENT ON UNFUNDING OF STUDENTS pic.twitter.com/cRJ1otsXs8 — NSFAS (@myNSFAS) August 17, 2020

"The affected students will have 14 days from the date of issue to petition this decision by submitting proof of family income or change of income to NSFAS for review.

"The documents need to be submitted to IncomeReview@nsfas.org.za. NSFAS reserves the right to make the correct funding decisions based on its financial eligibility verification processes," said Carolissen.