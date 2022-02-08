1h ago

add bookmark

NSFAS theft: No one to blame for erroneous transfer of R14m to student, court hears

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sibongile Mani pictured in 2017.
Sibongile Mani pictured in 2017.
Gallo Images / Die Burger / Lulama Zenzile
  • Three forensic investigations into how R14 million was transferred into convicted Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani came back inconclusive.
  • The 31-year-old was found guilty of theft after she spent R818 000 of the R14 million instead of reporting the erroneous transfer.
  • Mani will be sentenced for theft on 8 March.  

The magistrate in the case of a Walter Sisulu University student, who unlawfully used National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funds, said she found the testimony of State witnesses to be truthful, honest and reliable. 

On Monday, East London Regional Court magistrate Twannet Olivier found Sibongile Mani, 31, guilty of stealing R818 000 of the R14 million that was accidentally transferred into her account in 2017.

She was only entitled to a R1 400 food allowance and was accused of failing to report the transfer.

Mani chose to embark on a spending spree. 

READ | Walter Sisulu University student found guilty of stealing NSFAS money

The accounting graduate was arrested in May 2018 by the Serious Commercial Crime Unit of the Hawks. 

A case of theft was opened by Intellimali, a Cape Town-based company responsible for distributing NSFAS funds to students.

Delivering judgment, Olivier said the evidence of each witness was clear and direct, and each one testified on certain aspects of the processes followed by the university, NSFAS and Intellimali per duties and tasks. 

She added witness testimonies were further collaborated by documented evidence which was placed on record in detail.

In his testimony on 1 August 2019, 62-year-old Intellimali director Roy Jackson told the court the Public Protector, auditors Ernst & Young, and Department of Higher Education and Training investigated how Mani got the R14 million.

However, he said, they could not find out who was at fault.

READ | KES pupil stabbed to death outside Sandton nightclub, 18-year-old arrested

Jackson told the court the erroneous payment was due to a systems error caused by a "ridiculous or absurd" technical glitch or a hacker. 

When asked by prosecutor Luthando Makoyi why he decided to open a criminal case against Mani, Jackson said it was because Intellimali suffered financially because of her failure to report the error immediately.

He added not only did Intellimali transfer R820 000 used by Mani to the university, it hired Ernst & Young for R500 000 to launch an investigation that did not hold anyone to account.

On 15 July 2021, a former senior NSFAS official, Adam Williams, told the court he could not confirm that corrupt activity led to Mani erroneously getting the R14 million. 

Williams, a former senior legal department manager at NSFAS, said unless there was a corruption element, the case against Mani would be a civil and not a criminal case.

ALSO READ | I cannot confirm wrongdoing in R14m erroneous transfer to student, ex-NSFAS official tells court

He also told the court NSFAS transferred R100 million to the university in 2017 after it insisted it could handle administering funds for students.

However, the university hired a service provider - Intellimali - that erroneously transferred R14 million of the money to a single student instead of giving her the required R1 400.

Williams added NSFAS had no oversight of third party service providers, including the one that made the error, Intellimali.

He said an upfront payment in the region of R100 million was paid to the university by NSFAS. 

Williams added the millions paid to the university for student aid came from the Department of Higher Education and Training.

The State's last witness was the university's chief financial officer, Morgan Nhiwatiwa, who told the court he was the acting chief financial officer at NSFAS when the erroneous transfer happened.

He said he only joined the university in 2019. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nsfaswalter sisulu universityport elizabetheastern capecourtseducation
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you keep your DStv subscription with the price hike?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it's too expensive
39% - 427 votes
Yes, but only for sport
18% - 190 votes
I don't have DStv and prefer pay for streaming services
43% - 467 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.37
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.83
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.54
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.96
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.3%
Gold
1,825.84
+0.3%
Silver
23.19
+0.8%
Palladium
2,279.00
+0.4%
Platinum
1,030.50
+0.6%
Brent Crude
92.69
-0.6%
Top 40
69,527
+0.5%
All Share
76,091
+0.5%
Resource 10
77,791
+1.1%
Industrial 25
93,255
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,802
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo