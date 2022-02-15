Ntshavheni says State Capture Commission named her without 'due regard to matters'

Communications Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the Zondo Commission used her name "without due regard to matters".

The commission found she is "probably culpable" in the Guptas' looting of Denel.

Ntshavheni says she will cooperate with investigations.

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, whom the Zondo Commission found is "probably culpable" in the Guptas' looting of Denel, says her name has been used "without due regard for the matters" in the State Capture Inquiry report.

The second part of the report, published two weeks ago, held the former Denel board responsible for the Guptas' capture of the state weapons manufacturer. Ntshavheni served on this board.

She participated in the second day of the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Tuesday afternoon.

Ntshavheni was talking about matters related to her portfolio when the deputy chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Sylvia Lucas, said her time was done, but she had three seconds to conclude.

Ntshavheni said she had to address the report, where her "name has been used without due regard of the matters".

"I need to indicate I will co-operate with any investigation that is being undertaken by the president. I also need to indicate that there has been no specific finding against me," said Ntshavheni, taking more than three seconds while opposition MPs howled.

The commission recommended that the Denel board members who supported the suspension of three Denel executives - CEO Riaz Saloojee, chief financial officer Fikile Mhlontlo and group company secretary Elizabeth Africa – should be investigated by law enforcement agencies.

Ntshavheni was one of these board members.

ALSO READ | State capture in South Africa: how the rot set in and how the project was rumbled

In her affidavit to the commission and in a statement released after the report was published, she stuck to her guns, defending the suspension of the three executives.

The commission also recommended that Denel should consider asking the court to declare those former board members as delinquent directors.

In 2015, former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown replaced all but one member of Denel's board.

Ntshavheni - who was not involved in representative politics at the time - was one of the newly appointed directors.

Daniel Mantsha - "one of the central actors in the Gupta and [Salim] Essa scheme to capture Denel", according to the commission - was the chairperson even though he had been struck from the roll of attorneys.

The commission views the appointment of this board as a key development in the eventual capture of arms manufacturer Denel.

Another watershed moment was the board's suspension of the three executives, spearheaded by Mantsha. They were never subjected to a disciplinary hearing and eventually left with handsome golden handshakes.

READ | Ntshavheni 'probably culpable' in Denel's capture when she served on its board

"The suspensions were, literally, weaponised to serve a corrupt purpose," the report read. "All the directors who supported Mr Mantsha in his corrupt endeavour to get the three executives out of the way are similarly probably culpable."

The commission found that one of the directors, Nonyameko Mandindi, did not support the three executives' suspension.

"The question why Mr Mantsha and, indeed, probably other members of the 2015 board so misconducted themselves can now be answered. The purpose of the suspension of Mr Saloojee, Mr Mhlonthlo and Ms Africa was to remove an obstruction from the path of the Guptas."

The commission's report makes no mention of Ntshavheni having any contact with the Guptas or their lieutenant, Salim Essa.

Ntshavheni reiterated this in her statement in her response to the report.

She said in that statement that during her tenure as a Denel board member, she always acted in the best interest of the company.

"I discharged my fiduciary responsibilities with rigour, integrity and in line with the required legislative and regulatory prescripts. I have never been party to any alleged acts of fraud, corruption, maladministration and state capture."

Ntshavheni is considered to be an ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa. She was a fundraiser for Ramaphosa during his CR17 campaign.

She was elected to Parliament for the first time during the 2019 elections.

Ramaphosa appointed her to his Cabinet as the minister of small business development.

She acted as Minister in the Presidency after Jackson Mthembu's death until Mondli Gungubele's appointment in this position in August 2021. During the August Cabinet reshuffle, she was moved to her current portfolio.

A golden thread of the debate, which started on Monday, is the opposition criticising Ramaphosa's Cabinet.