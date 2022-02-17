Ntuthuko Shoba has 'no regard for the life of Tshegofatso Pule' - family reacts to accused's testimony

Tshegofatso Pule's family says Ntuthuko Shoba's testimony shows that he has "no regard" for her life.

Pule was killed on 4 June 2020, and Shoba was allegedly the one who had planned her murder.

Her uncle says Shoba has shown no emotion after the murder of his girlfriend and unborn child.

The family of Tshegofatso Pule believes the alleged mastermind in her murder has no regard for her life.



Pule's uncle, Tumisang Katake, spoke to News24 on Thursday ahead of the continuation of Ntuthuko Shoba's murder trial in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. The defence was expected to call another witness in the afternoon.

Katake said:

I think he has no regard for the life of Tshegofatso and the family. The person that has passed on was carrying your child. There should be some form of remorse on what has befallen her, [that] was actually a sad thing. But he shows no emotion when it comes to that point.

Katake was speaking following alleged murder mastermind Shoba's time on the witness stand. Shoba completed his evidence-in-chief and cross-examination.

Shoba made several revelations while on the stand, including that Pule had organised her own transport home on 4 June 2020, the night of the murder.

He said he was comfortable with the arrangement because Pule had spoken to the Jeep driver who had picked her up from his home. According to Shoba, it meant that Pule knew the driver.

He also alleged that Pule had told the driver "you look sloshed", to which he replied, "Tshego, let's go".

That aspect of the testimony disturbed Pule's family, who questioned why Shoba let the pregnant mother of his unborn child get into a vehicle of a "drunk driver".

"He was painting a picture of a person who was caring for Tshego and the baby despite the circumstances of their relationship, but it confirms exactly what... the plan between Mr Shoba and Mr [Muzikayise] Malephane [was].

"Tshego utters the words 'you are drunk', and still you leave the mother of your unborn child to leave with a drunk person, not knowing whether they will safely arrive at the destination," Katake said.

Katake said Shoba's cross-examination showed that he had been in the vicinity of Meadowlands, Soweto, on at least two occasions, but had not bothered to check on Pule.

Katake said this showed that "he really did not care".

"I'll be honest, I do not see anything less than a conviction from this case," he added.

Pule was brutally murdered on 4 June 2020. The heavily pregnant 28-year-old beautician had visited the residence of Shoba, the father of her unborn child, when a silver-grey Jeep picked her up.



Malephane, her convicted killer, earlier testified that he was driving the said Jeep and had admitted to killing Pule, allegedly on Shoba's instruction.

Shoba faces one count of murder, alternatively conspiracy to commit murder, and one count of defeating the ends of justice.

The trial continues on Thursday.

