Number of Gauteng pupils waiting to be placed in schools drops to 517 from 1 394

Zandile Khumalo
At present, 823 more pupils have been placed since the department's last update earlier in the week.
  • The Gauteng education department has managed to place 823 more children in schools.
  • The number of children still to be placed has dropped to 571 from 1 394.
  • The department said it would work around the clock to place more children.

The Gauteng education department continues to place more pupils in schools across the province.

At present, 823 more have been placed since the department's last update earlier in the week.

This brought the total number of unplaced pupils to 571, from 1 394, department spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Friday afternoon. 

A total of 97 Grade 1 pupils and 474 Grade 8 pupils still need to be placed. 

Mabona commended the online admissions system, which facilitated the placement of more than 291 574 pupils in the province. 

"Placement challenges within our identified high-pressure areas - where certain schools received a much higher number of applications than the number of learners they can accommodate - are being attended to through a variety of interventions which will ensure that all learners are placed," he said.

Mabona added the department would build satellite schools in high-pressure areas, which would be considered an extension of the high-pressure schools which would be built on a different site or in a geographical area not far from the main school.

"In Johannesburg West, we have already built a satellite school for Florida High School, meaning that we will continue to place learners at that school."The same applies for Tshwane West, where two satellite schools are currently under construction - Theresapark Primary School No. 2 and Theresapark Secondary School. 

"In Ekurhuleni, especially in Kempton Park, high-pressure schools will use specialist rooms for teaching, and these have helped significantly to increase capacity."

He said Olifantsfontein Primary School would be assisted with the delivery of more mobile classrooms to accommodate all unplaced pupils there. 

"Parents who seek to apply for other grades outside of Grade 1 and Grade 8 are strongly encouraged to visit their nearest GDE [Gauteng Department of Education] district office after our 10-day headcount on 24 January 2023."


