46m ago

add bookmark

Nurse slapped with 5 life terms plus 182 years for rape and kidnapping

Sesona Ngqakamba
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A nurse has been sentenced for rape and kidnapping.
A nurse has been sentenced for rape and kidnapping.
iStock
  • The nurse was employed at Kgobokwane Clinic. 
  • He forced female pedestrians into his car in the evening and drove to bushes, where he raped them. 
  • The nurse committed the crimes between February and March 2018.

A Mpumalanga nurse has been served with five life terms and 182 years after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including rape and robbery. 

Mpho Gift Moima, 36, from Maganagobuswa in Siyabuswa, was employed by the provincial health department's Kgobokwane Clinic. 

He was sentenced in the Mpumalanga High Court in Middelburg on Thursday. 

According to NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa, Moima pleaded guilty to 14 counts of rape, four of robbery with aggravating circumstances, four of kidnapping, three of pointing a firearm, attempted murder and another of sexual assault. 

Between February and March 2018, Moima targeted women walking on the streets at night in different areas of Siyabuswa. 

Nyuswa said he forced women into his vehicle and drove off to bushes, where he would rape them.

READ | Nurse jailed after using voodoo threat to traffick women

"Five of the 14 victims were minors during the time of the incident. In one incident that stands out, on 8 February 2018, Moima drove with three victims from Woolkraal RDP houses to Oorlog Bush.

"He instructed them to undress themselves and raped them one by one. He would sometimes rob his victims of their belongings, like cell phones and cash. Some were assaulted and repeatedly raped by Moima," Nyuswa said.

Testimonies

In aggravation of sentence, the prosecutor, advocate Eric Sihlangu, led the testimonies of several victims and tabled victim reports to indicate how the rapes had affected their lives. 

"Addressing the court for an appropriate sentence, Sihlangu told the court that there was a huge outcry by society about the need for gender-based violence, which engulfs our society, to be stopped.

"Violence perpetrated by men in society against women counterparts needed to end. Therefore, the only way to end it was for the courts to impose harsh sentences to deter future offenders," Nyuswa said. 

The court also ordered that Moima's name be entered into the National Register for Sexual Offenders and declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

Moima was sentenced to five life sentences for each count of minor victims, 10 years imprisonment for each count of his adult victims, 15 years imprisonment on each count of robbery with aggravating circumstances, five years imprisonment on each count of kidnapping, two years imprisonment on each count of pointing of a firearm, six years for attempted murder and another five years imprisonment for sexual assault.

Related Links
Covid-19: 'I refused to let go' - nurse pulls through after being treated at hospital she works at
Omotoso trial: Nurse faces public backlash after victim-shaming Cheryl Zondi
'God is so good' says man freed after 5 decades in prison
Read more on:
mbombelacourts
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
29% - 1271 votes
No, it is a waste of money
71% - 3088 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.01
(-0.98)
ZAR/GBP
22.43
(-0.72)
ZAR/EUR
20.05
(-0.51)
ZAR/AUD
12.29
(-0.66)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.42)
Gold
1922.82
(-1.56)
Silver
26.98
(-1.44)
Platinum
914.00
(-1.77)
Brent Crude
46.29
(-0.28)
Palladium
2171.00
(-0.21)
All Share
56941.89
(+0.65)
Top 40
52650.60
(+0.75)
Financial 15
10363.93
(+0.72)
Industrial 25
77461.69
(+1.35)
Resource 10
55877.02
(+0.03)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug 2020

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo