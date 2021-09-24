25m ago

add bookmark

Nurses return to Willowvale clinic after two-month absence

accreditation
Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nurses have returned to Willowvale clinic after a two-month absence. Photo: Benjamin von Meyer
Nurses have returned to Willowvale clinic after a two-month absence. Photo: Benjamin von Meyer
  • The Eastern Cape health department has assigned two nurses to help at Willowvale's Lurwayizo clinic two days a week.
  • This comes after years of erratic attendance and no nurses for the past two months.
  • Machines to check high blood pressure and weight have been delivered to the clinic.

There was jubilation, ululations, chanting and clapping at the Lurwayizo clinic in Willowvale on Tuesday when the Eastern Cape health department delivered machines to assist the clinic, and health officials visited.

Two nurses were introduced to the community. They will work two days a week – on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Last week, GroundUp published a story about how desperate pensioners had built their own clinic in Willowvale, but the Eastern Cape health department often failed to supply nurses and there had been no nurses for the past two months.

Benjamin von Meyer said the department apologised to them for neglecting the community and promised to do better.

The department will look into increasing the number of days the clinic can operate.

"The officials also showed us a bakkie to be used by the nurses, meaning they will no longer complain about not having transport," he said.

READ HERE | Christiana community concerned over access to health services after hospital fire

Daniel Dula, 75, said he started chanting the moment he saw that the machines to check for high blood pressure had been delivered.

"I could not help myself. I was happy. This clinic didn't have a machine to check our high blood pressure. I don't even remember when it was broken, but it has been months, if not a year. They also brought another machine to check babies' weight, which we didn't have. We are happy. At least now we see progress," said Dula.

Lungephi Thethi, who visited the clinic on Thursday, said nurses arrived very early and things ran smoothly.

"We now feel important – as citizens of this country. We are hoping that they will increase the days to five days a week, but for now we will take what they are giving us. We are a very disciplined community," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capewillowvalehealthcare
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you ever purchased a fake luxury/designer item?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I believed it was authentic
7% - 164 votes
Yes, I didn't want to spend that much money on the original item
21% - 505 votes
No, I always shop at reputable stores
14% - 343 votes
No, I don't wear designer clothing
59% - 1431 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

23 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.96
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.46
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.54
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.2%
Gold
1,753.39
+0.6%
Silver
22.59
+0.4%
Palladium
1,993.39
+0.4%
Platinum
980.49
-1.2%
Brent Crude
77.25
+1.4%
Top 40
57,643
0.0%
All Share
64,049
0.0%
Resource 10
57,254
0.0%
Industrial 25
82,879
0.0%
Financial 15
14,316
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay

22 Sep

PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic

22 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic
WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA...

21 Sep

WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo