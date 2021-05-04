59m ago

add bookmark

NWC gives green light to suspend Ace Magashule, other criminally charged ANC members

Qaanitah Hunter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule. (Photo: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images)
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule. (Photo: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images)
  • Ace Magashule's suspension is on the cards following a meeting of the ANC's NWC.
  • They've decided that the suspension of all those criminally charged who failed to step aside, should be effected. 
  • This is despite Magashule insisting to the party's top brass that he would not step aside. 

The ANC's National Working Committee (NWC) has given the green light to suspend embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

This comes after a meeting on Monday, where it was reaffirmed that the decision by the party's national executive committee (NEC) in March stands and that all those criminally charged, but did not step aside within the 30 day deadline, would be suspended. 

It is understood that the secretary-general's office, meaning deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte by implication, was expected to send a letter to Magashule informing him of his suspension. 

The NWC meeting, insiders said, did not discuss Magashule specifically as "we tried to not make it a Magashule decision". 

"The decision stands. If you are charged and you did not step aside you will be suspended. That is the decision we took," said a reliable source, who declined to be named. 

The decision came despite Magashule telling the party's top six on Sunday evening that he would not voluntarily step aside. 

READ | The step-aside rule rebellion: Magashule says he's going nowhere, Bongo prepares for court 

Two reliable sources said the NWC meeting processed reports from provinces listing the names of those affected by the decision.

"The decision was that suspensions must now kick in," a second source said. 

The NWC also instructed ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile to firm up the guidelines on "what happens when someone steps aside". 

"We just said we need to firm up the guidelines on the appeal process and what happens when people are not happy with the integrity commission reports," the insider said. 

A decision that a panel of ANC veterans be set up to deal with appeals against the party's step-aside resolution and to assess each case every six months, was also taken. 

An NEC meeting this weekend was expected to finalise the matter. 

A third party insider, not present at the NWC meeting, said they expected a number of leaders to approach the courts against the step-aside resolution. 

ALSO READ | ANC step-aside rule: Ace Magashule's fight to the end

News24 reported on Tuesday that ANC MP Bongani Bongo did not rule out challenging the decision in court if his appeal against it was unsuccessful. 

Party branches in the Free State loyal to Magashule also said they would challenge the matter in court. 

An official statement from the NWC on the matter was expected on Tuesday. 

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancace magashulecorruptionpolitics
Lottery
Six people strike lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 2175 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 2004 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 226 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.46
(+0.5)
GBP/ZAR
20.07
(+0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.36
(-0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.16
(-0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.0)
Gold
1,782.62
(-0.6)
Silver
26.77
(-0.5)
Platinum
1,240.50
(+0.6)
Brent Crude
67.56
(+1.2)
Palladium
3,001.50
(+1.0)
All Share
66,991
(+0.6)
Top 40
61,184
(+0.7)
Financial 15
12,221
(+0.6)
Industrial 25
85,653
(+0.1)
Resource 10
69,583
(+1.4)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo