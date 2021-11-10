NYDA gets its first female chairperson

Asanda Luwaca has been appointed the first female chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency.

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) has appointed its first female chairperson following months of delays in the board selection process.



On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the board of the agency - which aims to address youth development issues - with Asanda Luwaca being announced as chair.

Luwaca is the first female chairperson of the NYDA board. Other board members include Karabo Mohale as deputy chairperson, Avela Mjajubana, Lebo Mulaisi, Thulisa Ndlela, Pearl Pillay and Alexandria Procter.

"The new board of the National Youth Development Agency carries a great responsibility in the country's drive to empower young people through skills development, employment, work experience and other opportunities. I see the NYDA as a vital partner in the implementation of the Presidential Youth Empowerment Intervention and ensuring that young people are prioritised as part of the Presidential Employment Stimulus," Ramaphosa said.

He added:

The new board brings together a group of individuals with diverse expertise and experience in youth development. I have every confidence that they will ensure sound governance of the agency, and will dedicate themselves to the critical task of building a better future for the youth of South Africa.

Delays and controversy had previously marred the board appointment process.

In July, News24 reported that three candidates vying for positions on the board were red-flagged by the State Security Agency (SSA). In August 2020, a letter written by ANC National Youth Task Team (NYTT) convener Tandi Mahambehlala to the ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte surfaced, which provided the names of "preferred candidates" which also caused a delay.