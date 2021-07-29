27m ago

Nzimande dismisses abuse of power claims after director-general suspended

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande. Picture: GCIS
  • Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said his director-general was suspended solely over auditing-related matters.
  • He said claims he wanted Gwebinkundla Qonde out since he took office were false.
  • Nzimande added there were huge sums of money the Auditor-General could not account for.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande says financial discrepancies led to the suspension of his director general (DG), Gwebinkundla Qonde.

In a statement released on Thursday, the higher education department dismissed "with contempt" claims by Qonde "that the minister wanted him out of the department since 2019".

"The decision to place DG Qonde under precautionary suspension emanates from an adverse audit report by the Auditor-General of South Africa [AGSA].

The statement read:

The AGSA found that much of a total amount of just under R5 billion could not be properly accounted for over two financial years by the National Skills Fund [NSF].

A story in City Press outlined a document, dated 16 July, that Qonde wrote as part of his response to a notice from Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, asking why he should not be suspended for the NSF's poor audit outcomes.

Qonde was suspended with full pay and benefits. His term ends on 6 September.

ALSO READ | ‘Minister Nzimande targeted me from the start’

In the statement, Nzimande said there were "indeed huge sums of money that the AGSA found they could not have been properly accounted for".

"The DG of the [department], by virtue of this position, is also the accounting authority of the NSF. He therefore has the responsibility for all the funds and their expenditure.

"Whilst DG Qonde has not as yet been found guilty, a precautionary suspension is necessary so that a comprehensive forensic investigation into the NSF can be done. The need for such an investigation has also been called for by the Standing Committee on Public Accounts."

He said it was a "smokescreen" to say Qonde was suspended for "any other reason than for conducting an investigation into this serious matter".

Nzimande criticised some media houses for "completely ignoring these very serious audit findings".

ALSO READ | Nzimande suspends Department of Higher Education's DG

"It seems the media thus far has been reporting without even bothering to engage with the AG findings and their implications.

"Media reportage thus far has also not even bothered to study the Standing Committee on Public Accounts hearings, findings and recommendations on the same matter."

He went on to quote the Auditor-General who said he was "unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on these financial statements" relating to the NSF. 

