58m ago

Share

Nzimande gives Fort Hare university council ultimatum: Get your house in order or face dissolution

accreditation
Johnnie Isaac
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande
Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande
GCIS
  • The SIU is probing the University of Fort Hare for academic fraud involving government officials.
  • Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande visited the university on Friday.
  • The minister criticised the SIU for expanding the scope of its investigation beyond the presidential proclamation that mandated the probe.

Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande has given the University of Fort Hare council an ultimatum: resolve burning issues with other stakeholders, or face being dissolved.

Nzimande visited the university on Friday to meet with the council. He said he had received several correspondences that suggested all was not well at the university.

"This includes the letters I received from whistleblowers, the university convocation, National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) and the University Audit, Risk and Information Technology Committee of council.

"Having been aware of this council meeting, the SRC (student representative council), as well as Nehawu (National Education, Health and Allies Workers Union) also requested to have a side meeting before the commencement of this council meeting," the minister said.

EXCLUSIVE | The SIU is calling in Fort Hare’s former VCs to chat about its degrees for politicians

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation in August last year, which mandated the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe allegations that Eastern Cape politicians and public servants were recruited by the university to study postgraduate degrees.

The SIU has been probing corruption, maladministration and allegations of academic fraud involving Eastern Cape senior politicians, including Premier Oscar Mabuyane, former premier Noxolo Kiviet, who is now the Minister of Public Service and Administration, and others.

Mabuyane recently took the SIU to court to challenge the lawfulness of its investigation into him and was granted an interim interdict, pending the hearing of his case.

Speaking to the media in Fort Hare after meeting with the university council and other stakeholders, Nzimande said the number of constituencies that wrote to him showed a lack of confidence in the university council.

Basis for 'sustainable future'

"The fact that you've got labour, the audit and risk committee, the academic staff association and convocation coming to me, clearly means that there are constituencies that do not have confidence in the university council and that is agreed upon today, that council must address that."

"Tuesday next week they must meet, and when they meet, they must discuss everything, including issues raised by the disgruntled components of council. There must be no no-go areas in terms of discussions," he said.

He added that there were allegations of illegal surveillance at the university and pointed out that unlawful means could not be used for a legitimate cause, such as the fight against corruption.

ALSO READ | Family feast: University of Fort Hare's R50 000 KFC bonanza... and the 1 000km mash-and-gravy train

"There is no basis for an authoritarian road to the salvation of Fort Hare. An inclusive, stakeholder model must be the basis for a sustainable future. That principle lies at the core of the higher education system."

Nzimande also condemned the assault and mugging of three women students on their way to the university's Alice campus, the rape and murder of a student outside on the Tyhume River bridge that connects Alice to the university campus, and an incident in which a member of the university's protection unit was killed, among others.

"Another unfortunate event is the recent arson attack which resulted in the destruction of university property. We have roundly condemned such criminal acts. Despite the incident, the university successfully continued with the scheduled June examinations…"

"I have requested the council to provide us with the reports on the total cost of replacement and repairs and an indication of responsible steps taken to ensure the correct culprits are held accountable," he said.

The president of the convocation, advocate Andile Mini, said they were happy with the development and believe it will restore the functionality of the council so that it could stick to its legislative mandate.

"We also hope that council will be able to discharge its responsibilities as expected in the university statute," Mini said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
siuuniversity of fort hareblade nzimandeeastern capeeast londoneducationgovernancefraud
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
30% - 2025 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
56% - 3841 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 950 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

22 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.74
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.83
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.49
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.52
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
917.00
0.0%
Palladium
1,284.88
0.0%
Gold
1,920.84
0.0%
Silver
22.44
0.0%
Brent Crude
73.85
-0.4%
Top 40
69,131
-0.9%
All Share
74,403
-0.9%
Resource 10
62,851
-0.7%
Industrial 25
101,623
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,677
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo