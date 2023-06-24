Nzimande gives Fort Hare university council ultimatum: Get your house in order or face dissolution

The SIU is probing the University of Fort Hare for academic fraud involving government officials.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande visited the university on Friday.

The minister criticised the SIU for expanding the scope of its investigation beyond the presidential proclamation that mandated the probe.

Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande has given the University of Fort Hare council an ultimatum: resolve burning issues with other stakeholders, or face being dissolved.

Nzimande visited the university on Friday to meet with the council. He said he had received several correspondences that suggested all was not well at the university.

"This includes the letters I received from whistleblowers, the university convocation, National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) and the University Audit, Risk and Information Technology Committee of council.

"Having been aware of this council meeting, the SRC (student representative council), as well as Nehawu (National Education, Health and Allies Workers Union) also requested to have a side meeting before the commencement of this council meeting," the minister said.

EXCLUSIVE | The SIU is calling in Fort Hare’s former VCs to chat about its degrees for politicians

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation in August last year, which mandated the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe allegations that Eastern Cape politicians and public servants were recruited by the university to study postgraduate degrees.

The SIU has been probing corruption, maladministration and allegations of academic fraud involving Eastern Cape senior politicians, including Premier Oscar Mabuyane, former premier Noxolo Kiviet, who is now the Minister of Public Service and Administration, and others.

Mabuyane recently took the SIU to court to challenge the lawfulness of its investigation into him and was granted an interim interdict, pending the hearing of his case.

Speaking to the media in Fort Hare after meeting with the university council and other stakeholders, Nzimande said the number of constituencies that wrote to him showed a lack of confidence in the university council.

Basis for 'sustainable future'

"The fact that you've got labour, the audit and risk committee, the academic staff association and convocation coming to me, clearly means that there are constituencies that do not have confidence in the university council and that is agreed upon today, that council must address that."

"Tuesday next week they must meet, and when they meet, they must discuss everything, including issues raised by the disgruntled components of council. There must be no no-go areas in terms of discussions," he said.

He added that there were allegations of illegal surveillance at the university and pointed out that unlawful means could not be used for a legitimate cause, such as the fight against corruption.

ALSO READ | Family feast: University of Fort Hare's R50 000 KFC bonanza... and the 1 000km mash-and-gravy train

"There is no basis for an authoritarian road to the salvation of Fort Hare. An inclusive, stakeholder model must be the basis for a sustainable future. That principle lies at the core of the higher education system."

Nzimande also condemned the assault and mugging of three women students on their way to the university's Alice campus, the rape and murder of a student outside on the Tyhume River bridge that connects Alice to the university campus, and an incident in which a member of the university's protection unit was killed, among others.

"Another unfortunate event is the recent arson attack which resulted in the destruction of university property. We have roundly condemned such criminal acts. Despite the incident, the university successfully continued with the scheduled June examinations…"

Newsletter Weekly The Political Insider News24's expert team takes you into the inner workings of politics in South Africa as we gear up for the 2024 national elections and beyond.

"I have requested the council to provide us with the reports on the total cost of replacement and repairs and an indication of responsible steps taken to ensure the correct culprits are held accountable," he said.

The president of the convocation, advocate Andile Mini, said they were happy with the development and believe it will restore the functionality of the council so that it could stick to its legislative mandate.

"We also hope that council will be able to discharge its responsibilities as expected in the university statute," Mini said.