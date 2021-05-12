33m ago

add bookmark

Of the 1.3 million pensioners in Gauteng, less than a quarter have registered to be vaccinated

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A patient receives the Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination ward at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.
A patient receives the Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination ward at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.
Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Images
  • Not even a quarter of the targeted pensioners have registered for the J&J vaccine.
  • About 247 149 pensioners have registered for vaccination.
  • Vaccination will begin on Monday. 

Less than a quarter of the targeted 1.3 million Gauteng pensioners are waiting for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine jab.

The Gauteng health department announced that it was ready to implement Phase 2 of the vaccination process.

The province is targeting over 1.3 million pensioners.

The rollout will start on Monday, beginning with pensioners in old age homes.

The department also promised to thoroughly engage with elderly citizens sceptical about the vaccine.

READ | Covid-19: Move to stricter lockdown, experts warn, as third wave looms

On Wednesday, Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi personally spoke to some pensioners about reports that the virus caused blood clots.

"It takes time to convince our clients and explain the benefits of vaccination. Some have registered and others will join later. Interacting with elderly citizens needs patience and time. They are delicate and ask many questions.

"We can't force them to take the vaccine. Ours is to convince them about the benefits of vaccination. We also give them time to apply their minds," Mokgethi said.

The department deployed more than 10 000 community healthcare workers, community development workers and social workers to visit pensioners in their homes.

"Registration started on 20 April across the province. We are implementing our plan to increase demand for our vaccination programme.

"Vaccination is a safe and effective way to prevent disease and save lives. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides the best chance of reducing new infections, severe illness, hospitalisation and death," Mokgethi said.

Mokgethi, meanwhile, said the province had sufficiently prepared for the third wave.

"The severity of the third wave will depend on us avoiding super-spreader events and adhering to non-pharmaceutical interventions," Mokgethi said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcoronavirushealth
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 5792 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 5326 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 607 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.09
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.81
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.01
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,824.07
-0.7%
Silver
27.20
-1.5%
Palladium
2,876.50
-2.2%
Platinum
1,222.50
-1.4%
Brent Crude
68.55
+0.3%
Top 40
61,529
+0.3%
All Share
67,424
+0.3%
Resource 10
71,663
+1.5%
Industrial 25
83,756
-0.5%
Financial 15
12,642
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo