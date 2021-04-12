1h ago

Off-duty Cape Town cop shot and killed in Vrygrond

Nicole McCain
Police launched a manhunt for the killers of a Cape Town police officer who was shot and killed while off-duty.
PHOTO: Getty Images

Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for the attackers who shot and killed an off-duty police officer in Cape Town.

The body of the police officer was found at around 01:40 on Sunday in Disa Street, Vrygrond. He sustained several gunshot wounds.

"The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident…where the body of a 38-year-old male was found with several gunshot wounds to the body are under investigation," police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.

ALSO READ | Man appears in court for murder of Cape Town cop killed in Delft

The attackers fled the scene.

The motive for the shooting was still unknown.

Van Wyk said the sergeant was stationed at the Steenberg police station.

He urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Muizenberg police on 021 787 9000 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

